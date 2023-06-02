SWANZEY — Esther Jalava aims to keep her Finnish heritage alive locally two generations after her family immigrated to New England from the Nordic Region nation.
Jalava is planning the grand opening, tentatively set for June 24, of her Finnish bakery at her family's Nordshire Farm on Sawyers Crossing Road. She and her husband, Bryan, started the working farm in 2015, selling conventional farm goods like eggs and meat.
Jalava began the baking side of the business when she became interested in connecting baking with her Finnish heritage. Now, she's looking to open the bakery to the public, preparing traditional Finnish pastry recipes passed through her family for farm visitors face-to-face.
She intends to make use of a converted room in her family's home separated from their living space where visitors can sit and enjoy her takes on pastries and baked goods. These include nisu, sometimes known as pulla.
"It's a sweet bread Finns usually have with coffee or tea, and it's made with cardamom; it's a very distinct flavor," Jalava said. "They make a lot of things with the kind of particular dough that makes the nisu, so I make all of those as well."
The farm's visitors have stopped by the bakery only to pick up small orders in the time Jalava has run it, but she said she hopes creating the sitting area will open up the farm to more in-person customers, allowing people to tour the property and watch her bake on site.
She plans to run Nordshire Farm's bakery all on her own but noted she may hire a helping hand later on.
"I'm pretty particular about how it's made because you want it to taste a certain way," Jalava said of nisu and pastries she makes. "You want a certain quality, and we try to use all locally sourced ingredients of the highest quality."
Jalava's farm produces fresh eggs from chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and guineas. She said the farm also has one cow and four goats, though most of what her animals produce is for her family.
At the bakery, Jalava also plans to sell vintage Finnish pottery she's collected from searching across the United States. While her family has some traditional art from their ancestral homeland, being one of 10 children, she said she's not likely to inherit her grandparents' heirlooms.
Her grandparents emigrated from Finland, and Jalava said her father, Philip, is of full Finnish descent while her mother, Dorothy, is "almost 100 percent Finnish."
"My dad spoke Finnish and so did my grandparents," said Jalava, a Troy native. "I grew up very submerged in the culture, and I didn't realize it until I was older."
She reminisced about taking saunas with her family every Saturday night, and regularly playing polka music, both things she said she considered normal.
While working as a property manager for Keene housing nonprofit Southwestern Community Services, Jalava moved onto the farm property in 2014, where she and her family started raising chickens and pigs for meat the next year. Jalava left her position at SCS in 2017 to become a stay-at-home mom for her six children. And it was during the pandemic that she developed the idea of the bakery out of an interest in learning to make more Finnish foods at home.
"It was really hard to find decent full-time daycare, so I ended up staying home," Jalava said. "... When I was younger, there was a lot more [nisu] that people made, and as I've gotten older it's kind of died off. I asked my mother for the family recipe, and during the pandemic ... I started baking."
Despite the number of residents of Finnish descent in area communities like Rindge and New Ipswich, Jalava said the culture's food can be hard to find. She did, however, cite Fitzwilliam bakery Finnish Mama, which was formalized as a business in 2017 by Adrianna Stefanko.
Jalava said the scarcity of bakers creating authentic Finnish foods has led to a "pretty crazy" number of orders during holidays from around the Monadnock Region and beyond, and she ships to customers all over the United States.
She hopes to tie the bakery's grand opening into the Finnish holiday Juhannus, also called Midsommar or Midsummer, which is the celebration of summer.
"Their weather's a lot like ours but a little bit more extreme depending on where you live in Finland," Jalava said. "For them, summer is a big celebration — it's finally warm and nice, and they get outside and enjoy it."
In Finland, the festivities include crafting flower crowns and building bonfires to kick off the start of the season around the summer solstice. Jalava said she hopes to hold her own localized version of the holiday at Nordshire Farm on or around the bakery's grand opening later this month. People will be invited to try her foods, make flower crowns, visit Finnish-inspired arts and crafts vendors and enjoy live music.
She's also hoping to run "tori"-style markets, which she said are open-air markets, for local vendors of all kinds at the farm this summer as well as offer weekly specials for her baked goods.
" 'Tori' is just a word for market in Finnish," Jalava said. "In Helsinki and other big cities [in Finland] they have a huge market down by the water where all the vendors come to sell their fresh fish, whatever food they prepared and whatever else they make. It's basically like a farmers market."
After the conclusion of the Juhannus event, Jalava is planning a vacation for herself, Bryan and their youngest child, 6-year-old Aksel, in August to Finland in search of recipes as well as relatives, including an aunt.
"We plan on trying every Finnish food they have over there — we're going to try everything."
