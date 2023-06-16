HANCOCK — A town institution is back in business after Monadnock Region chef Samantha Rule recently helped reopen Fiddleheads Cafe as its new manager.
Rule, who was most recently the executive chef at wedding and event venue Aldworth Manor in Harrisville, moved from there to Hancock to take over operations of the café at 28 Main St. earlier this spring. She reopened the business May 25 with owner Eleanor Briggs, of Hancock, who founded the café in the 1990s but sold the property and business in the early 2000s.
Briggs bought Fiddleheads and the building back on March 29, and while the name of the eatery is staying the same, the menu has seen a makeover.
"One of my big things is using local produce, cooking seasonally and everything's from scratch," said Rule, who's living in a residential space above the café with her husband, Silas Holmes, and children. "Our sandwich bread comes from Orchard Hill Breadworks in Alstead. Our milk and breakfast sausage and a lot of our eggs come from Manning Hill Farm in Winchester."
Fiddleheads' produce is being sourced from Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole and Partners' Gardens in Nelson, and the café is also working with Brattleboro wholesaler Food Connects, Rule said.
New offerings also include experimental coffees with an espresso machine added to the café's kitchen, and Keene's Terra Nova Coffee is also available for purchase.
Fiddleheads is focused on breakfast and lunch, but under Rule's leadership, the café is also looking to serve dinner one night a week starting later this month. Those dinners would have different food from what's sold during the day and would change each week.
"We're exploring a beer and wine license, and I really want to make the café available to private events here and dinners where you could rent out the café," Rule said.
Before Aldworth Manor, Rule served as general manager of the Harrisville General Store for six years. She said Fiddleheads likely has similar menu items to the store since she developed recipes and techniques in her management position there.
She also developed recipes from her culinary background as a student at the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vt. Though she did not complete her studies there, she continued to build her knowledge of the kitchen with an apprenticeship at the Monadnock School of Natural Cooking & Philosophy in Peterborough.
"That was really kind of an important part of my education because their focus is more on Japanese and macrobiotic cooking, like natural foods," Rule said. "That was a really interesting balance to the old-school French way I was used to."
In that time, she served as a chef for High Mowing School, a private high school in Wilton, and later for Peterborough arts residency MacDowell.
Eleanor Briggs converted what was formerly a residential property into Fiddleheads in the 1990s, and she gave management duties of the business to Steve and Betty Zakon-Anderson who ran the café for about a decade.
Sherry Williams, who bought the property from Briggs in the early 2000s, was owner of Fiddleheads for the past 18 years. Williams listed the site on the market in 2021, and the café closed in December for a few months until its reopening in May, after Briggs bought it back earlier this year.
Briggs said she sought to reclaim the property as three other parties were interested in buying it, and she wanted to ensure Fiddleheads' vitality as the "beating heart of Hancock."
Within just two months, Briggs said she and Rule performed a "transformation" of the building ahead of its reopening.
"We had to do a great deal of work cleaning and painting and redesigning certain things," Briggs said. "... We redid the furniture, and there's a completely new menu with a different concept."
Fiddleheads' open management position came to Rule's attention in February when friends in Hancock contacted her to suggest she be the eatery's successor. The day Briggs and community members gathered at the Hancock Town Library to discuss who would take charge of the business, one of those friends implored her to attend.
"I thought I couldn't because it was too short of notice, so I called my husband and was like, 'I've got to pick up the kids from school, right?' " Rule recalled. "He was like, 'No, this is one of those opportunities that life presents.' "
She agreed and appeared at the library to declare her interest. Within two weeks of the meeting, Briggs had bought the business and began working with Rule to bring Fiddleheads back.
"I don't think I would have been very comfortable buying it without the possibility of having Sam in the café, because she has 15 years' experience in this and is also a wonderful chef," Briggs said. "It's a very winning combination."
Briggs said she's known Rule for about eight years, having visited the Harrisville General Store and been involved in parties where Rule catered food.
Rule's family moved into the second story of the property the first week of May and got to work on readying the café for its Memorial Day weekend relaunch.
"There's been an incredible amount of community enthusiasm and support," Rule said of Fiddleheads' revived patronage. "We were so insanely busy the first weekend we opened. People really do depend on this as a place to come and a place to meet, and it was really sorely missed when it closed at the end of December."
Fiddleheads Cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
