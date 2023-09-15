One week after C&S Wholesale Grocers announced plans to acquire more than 400 grocery stores nationwide in a multi-billion-dollar purchase, the Keene-based company is not providing much information on whether the proposed deal will impact local operations and employees.
The company entered into a legally binding agreement Sept. 8 to purchase 413 stores, eight distribution centers and two offices from The Kroger Co. in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. Inc., according to a news release from Kroger.
C&S would acquire Kroger, Albertsons and Harris Teeter-branded stores in Washington, D.C., and across 17 states in the Midwest, South and Southwest, West Coast and Alaska.
If the Kroger-Albertsons merger is completed, which would come after Federal Trade Commission approval and any other regulatory clearance, C&S has proposed to pay Kroger $1.9 billion, including closing adjustments — expenses related to property not evenly divided between the buyer and seller like property taxes, utility costs and insurance.
“Our retail footprint expansion aligns with our ongoing efforts to always look for ways to continue delivering a strong customer service experience as our industry involves,” C&S Vice President of Communications Lauren La Bruno wrote in an email to The Sentinel, quoting a company news release. “The agreement is set to close in early 2024.”
Due to FTC and government oversight, Kroger may require C&S to buy up to 237 more stores in certain areas to close on the agreement, ahead of merging with Albertsons.
Those stores are up for sale due to “antitrust reasons” and C&S is receiving financial backing from Japanese investment holding company SoftBank Group Corp., Bloomberg News reported Sept. 5 before the wholesaler’s proposed deal was officially announced.
Founded in 1918 in Worcester, Mass., C&S has headquarters at Corporate Drive in Keene and in the city’s industrial park district. The company also runs a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center across the Connecticut River in Brattleboro on Old Ferry Road it built in 1981, among 31 other facilities across 13 states listed on its corporate website, not including its Keene properties.
The properties included in C&S’ recent agreement with the two companies became available to the wholesaler after Kroger and Albertsons proposed merging their corporations in an announcement Oct. 14 last year. The merger would form a grocery corporation of almost 5,000 stores without C&S’ intervention, and federal officials are asking the FTC to block the plan.
As for C&S, the wholesaler previously settled its own antitrust case in April 2018 with defunct Minnesota company Supervalu Inc., which has since been acquired by United Natural Foods Inc. C&S was accused of violating an agreement not to compete with Supervalu-owned stores in the Midwest, but a jury determined that several retail grocers in the region did not present adequate evidence of this agreement, according to a report at the time from legal news outlet Law360.
At present, C&S owns and operates Grand Union grocery stores and Piggly Wiggly franchise and corporate-owned locations in the Midwest and Southeast, the Kroger news release said. The Keene wholesaler notes it supplies more than 100,000 products to more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and other institutions.
“As part of the agreement, C&S will acquire QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs brand names and the exclusive licensing rights to the Albertsons brand name in Arizona, California, Colorado and Wyoming,” La Bruno said of the company’s nearly $2 billion offer.
“C&S will also add five private labels to our brand portfolio. 1918 Winter Street Partners, an affiliate of C&S Wholesale Grocers, will operate these stores.”
1918 Winter Street is a retail holding company C&S established to help close the agreement to purchase the more than 400 stores. It’s unknown where the holding company is registered, and a search for its name in N.H. Department of State records did not return any results.
C&S states it would continue recognizing unions and maintain collective bargaining agreements, the wholesaler said in its news release, but the company did not respond to questions concerning Keene- and Brattleboro-based employees and whether the company would increase or cut local positions at its facilities in the two communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.