C&S

C&S Wholesale Grocers’ headquarters in Keene, as shown in 2019.

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

One week after C&S Wholesale Grocers announced plans to acquire more than 400 grocery stores nationwide in a multi-billion-dollar purchase, the Keene-based company is not providing much information on whether the proposed deal will impact local operations and employees.

