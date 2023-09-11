Dutch biotech firm Detact Diagnostics' plans to begin bacterial detection sampling at a laboratory it's opening at Keene State College are shaping up for a spring launch, staff shared at the company's first public appearance on the college campus Monday.
The firm — which will refer to its U.S. operations as Viper — is hoping to begin tests to determine bacterial contamination in patient fluid samples in March, according to Julie Garcia, senior vice president of science and tech transfer. The lab's medical director, a career colleague Garcia declined to name, must finish a state accreditation process needed to work in the role, she said.
"Everything has to be monitored, measured and double-checked, so it's all about prep work on the front end, and that's what we're doing," Garcia said.
The firm also must receive certification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure it complies with the CDC and FDA's Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), which mandate standards for facilities diagnosing, preventing or treating disease.
After finalizing an agreement with Keene State to use the space in November, Detact completed installation of the lab in December to prepare it for review by state-level CLIA inspectors.
Detact, a life-science business based in the Netherlands, aims to use the lab to conduct clinical trials of its testing product RenoTact, meant to detect peritonitis. The condition is a complication of peritoneal dialysis in which the lining of abdominal organs becomes inflamed, and is usually caused by ruptures in the stomach area like a burst appendix, according to the nonprofit National Kidney Foundation.
Detact chose Keene to launch Viper as the home for its bacterial detection lab per suggestion from Garcia, a Keene State alumna, who said rent prices in existing biotech spaces like Cambridge, Mass., were "astronomical."
Keene business incubator Hannah Grimes was also pivotal to Viper's formation in the city, as Detact is making use of an office space at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship to establish a base of operations outside the lab.
While Detact is a small company of just 10 employees, Hannah Grimes Executive Director Mary Ann Kristiansen previously noted it could be a pioneer for Keene to welcome more biotech sector companies. The nonprofit received a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Association this past spring, highlighting its BioNest program for biotech and work with Detact among successful partnerships it has fostered.
"We’ve successfully attracted a company to put their U.S. headquarters here; it’s a pretty big deal," Kristiansen said in May. "… This grant helps us build the resources that they need to thrive and that would attract more companies."
By performing clinical trials in the Keene lab or outsourcing samples acquired in the U.S., Detact can receive FDA approval for the type of test it's developing, which the firm's Chief Technology Officer Matthew Burton said Wednesday is a "novel technology" from the FDA's perspective.
In Monday's presentation, Burton said that existing processes for patients going through peritoneal dialysis may involve filling their stomach cavity with a special dialysis fluid, draining the fluid into a bag, laying the bag on a newspaper and checking for physical changes on the page under a light.
"If they can't see the prints in the newspaper, they have an infection, which I think for 2023, isn't a really good way to find out if you've got a bacterial presence," Burton said. "We've developed RenoTact, a test which can identify bacterial presence in that fluid well before you can see a physical change."
The firm will run its Viper lab on the second and third floors of Keene State's Putnam Science Center over a two-year rental period, where it will lease the space for $1,500 per month in its first year of operation and $2,000 per month in its second year, according to James Kraly, Keene State's associate dean of faculty.
Kraly told the audience the audience at Monday's event that while the lab will primarily serve Viper in the two-year agreement, it can also test patient samples from other biotech firms once it becomes CLIA-certified.
Cheshire Medical Center is poised to be a local beneficiary of the lab, Detact Operations Manager Richard Harden stated previously, as the hospital will use the space for processing and handling lab samples.
Garcia said Monday that this partnership is already in its early stages.
"CLIA labs are really something a lot of companies strive for, and I think it's really a neat thing that Detact at the size they are [have one]," she said.
