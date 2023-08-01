DUBLIN — A former music teacher and a past theater director, who were faculty at a Peterborough school, took over the ownership of Italian restaurant Del Rossi's Trattoria last month, after the couple that started it nearly three decades ago decided to retire.
David and Elaina Del Rossi, husband-and-wife restaurateurs of Dublin, sold their Italian eatery and the property on 73 Brush Brook Road (Route 137) to Bill O'Mahony, 55, of Peterborough, and Wayne Asbury, 52, of Dublin.
The couple sought to retire after opening Del Rossi's Trattoria in 1989 and operating it as full-time restaurateurs ever since.
The sale closed July 7 at noon, and the two new co-owners started their first shift that same evening, O'Mahony said.
All involved parties declined to disclose the sale price.
"Wayne and I both used to work at The Well School in Peterborough as teachers, and we had for a long time talked about, 'Wouldn't it be great at some point to open a restaurant once we're done doing this?'" O'Mahony said. "Suddenly, the opportunity sort of presented itself."
As the restaurant's new owners, Asbury and O'Mahony hope to add Mondays and Thursdays to Del Rossi's operating hours, which previously were limited from Friday through Sunday.
"We're still trying to iron that out and see what we want to do with that, but we ... liked the idea of opening on Monday because everyone else around here is closed on Monday."
Under the new ownership, dinner menu hours will be 5-9 p.m., except on Sundays when it till be 4-9 p.m. O'Mahony and Asbury also plan to add a late-night food menu offered from 9-11 p.m. each night, made up of small appetizers, and hope to add a lunch menu in the future.
Asbury said the duo wants to keep the established dinner menu as is, but wants to add a separate dinner menu for Mondays.
The restaurant's menu was influenced by recipes from David's family, which has Italian heritage on both sides, and has kept their unexpected culinary venture going for 34 years.
The proposed changes have yet to take effect, but O'Mahony said he and Asbury are hoping to have a formal launch to introduce the changes later this month.
Asbury said the new owners hope to perform both, necessary repairs and make cosmetic additions to the restaurant in the future.
"We're going to take [renovations] really slow; we love the place, so there's no reason to get in and totally reinvent the wheel," Asbury said. "It'll need a new roof, and we're also looking to put a large deck on the back ... by the end of next summer."
David and Elaina, both bluegrass musicians, played band performances at the restaurant and hosted other bands and musicians regularly.
"We were big time in bluegrass [music] back then, so we got pretty well known for doing music acts," he said. "We had people come from all of the country and eventually we had a very successful music career."
The history of Del Rossi's is predated by a music retail business called Fiddler's Choice Music that the couple opened in 1978 in Jaffrey.
Seeking either a second location of the music shop or a space to lease to another business, the couple eyed buying a property elsewhere in the region.
"Once the music business was very successful, we were basically just looking to invest into a piece of property," David said. "As it turned out, we put thousands of dollars into renovating the place, which was a complete wreck. Then, nobody wanted to do anything with it, so we decided to open an Italian restaurant."
Although, the live music aspect of Del Rossi's quietly stopped about five years ago, Asbury said he and O'Mahony are planning to open the restaurant back to bands as a performance venue.
"We're working with Charlie Chronopoulous, who's a [Goffstown] guitar player with very talented music working with touring artists," Asbury said. "He's doing our booking for us, so for at least a couple of nights a week, we're looking at an act from the New England area or the East Coast."
David and Elaina found a good fit in the men as the business' new owners because of their interest in keeping the musical performances at the restaurant running.
"We put this place on the market about four years ago and had some potential buyers who we turned down and we just let the listing slip," David said. "Bill and Wayne came along, and we just started working with them and it worked out great."
Asbury, a native of Kansas City, Mo. has previously worked at bars in New Mexico, Kansas City and New York City. He moved to the state about 12 years ago to seek a slower pace of life, and met the Del Rossis.
"I was just looking for another little job, and our kids were taking [fiddle] music lessons from the Del Rossis," Asbury said. "They needed a bartender, so I started tending the bar, and actually I started working on the back of the line [cooking]."
Later, Asbury met O'Mahony, who had briefly worked in the restaurant industry on the West Coast.
Asbury and O'Mahony crossed paths when they worked at Peterborough Wells School, where O'Mahony was math teacher and music director, and Asbury ran the athletics and theater programs.
Asbury and O'Mahony both left the school in the last two years and developed an interest in the restaurant.
"The school opportunity just sort of arose because our children were going to school there, and they needed people that fit the bill for those jobs," Asbury said.
The new co-owners are hiring for several roles such as chef, sous chef and dishwashers and said those interested can call or visit the restaurant to discuss the job roles.
As for David and Elaina, the couple are sticking around in limited capacity to aid O'Mahony and Asbury with the transition, and will continue to live in their their apartment above the restaurant, which has been their abode since they opened the business.
While the Del Rossi couple will eventually leave the business completely, Asbury said the Del Rossi name will stick with the restaurant.
"We really love and appreciate what David and Elaina have built, and we're just kind of hoping to take that foundation and grow with it, so we'll definitely be keeping the name."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.