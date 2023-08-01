20230802-LOC-del rossi

From left to right, Wayne Asbury, Bill O'Mahony, and Elaina and David Del Rossi pose for a photo outside Italian restaurant Del Rossi's Trattoria in Dublin. Asbury, of Dublin, and O'Mahony, of Peterborough, bought the eatery and property from the Del Rossi couple on July 7, who are retiring after more than 30 years in business.

 Courtesy of Ignacio Oreamuno

DUBLIN — A former music teacher and a past theater director, who were faculty at a Peterborough school, took over the ownership of Italian restaurant Del Rossi's Trattoria last month, after the couple that started it nearly three decades ago decided to retire.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Facebook at facebook.com/byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.