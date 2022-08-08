PETERBOROUGH — A new locally-owned pharmacy in Peterborough's Depot Square might be considered the spiritual successor of a similar business that used to be in Keene.
The Apothecary launched July 26 and is a registered pharmacy that fills prescriptions in addition to being a wellness store that its owner says is comprehensively organic.
"Everything sold here is non-toxic, so we have supplements that are high-grade organic, organic skincare and organic cotton and bamboo PJs for kids," said owner Gloria Shkolnik, of Peterborough. "We have a kids section, a home section, a skincare section, a supplement section and all kinds of gifts."
The pharmacy half of the shop is licensed to offer compounding prescriptions, which Shkolnik said customers can pick up in person or have The Apothecary mail to local addresses.
"We do veterinary compounding, we do human compounding, dermatology or whatever ... compounding a doctor needs we would do per patient," she said.
Compounding is when licensed pharmacists create a drug to meet an individual person or animal's unique needs, according to the American Pharmacists Association. The APhA states this is sometimes done if a drug is not commercially available, facing a shortage or discontinued.
Shkolnik said she was inspired by The Apothecary, a downtown Keene store that closed in March 2018, creating what she felt was a deficiency in small-business pharmacy options in the region. She said she's been a licensed pharmacist for more than 22 years.
"I moved from New York and I was looking for a job; I'm used to working in private mom-and-pop shops and ... there was not a compounding pharmacy in the area," Shkolnik said. "There was The Apothecary [in Keene] a while back and ... I thought to apply for a job there only to find that it was closed."
She liked the name and co-opted it for her own shop, saying it emphasizes the business' "natural vibe" in addition to prescriptions.
Shkolnik said her new Peterborough business isn't her first, as she ran another pharmacy in New York state before moving to Peterborough last year, though she said that pharmacy was more standard.
"It didn't have the wellness aspect I brought into The Apothecary," she said. "I wanted to ... build relationships and actually help people with wellness so they have a place to come."
For now, Shkolnik is busy running the store each day, so she noted she is highly interested in bringing on additional staff. She said she encourages those with knowledge of herbal remedies, homeopathy or supplements to apply and that applicants are not required to be registered pharmacists.
The Apothecary is at 20 Depot St. in unit 40 of the Depot Square shopping area across from Waterhouse Restaurant. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to Shkolnik.
"We've received a really great response from the community, so I'm very happy with [business so far]," she said.
