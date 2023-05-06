The Monadnock Region’s college class of 2023 is quickly moving from higher ed to hired as some students find themselves in their first jobs mere weeks after graduation.
Career readiness staff at both Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge say a national report from the nonprofit National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) indicating stronger interest from employers in this year’s alumni aligns with experiences their own departing students are facing.
“As we come out of COVID, employers are hiring more for both internships and jobs,” said Kristin Brooks, internship coordinator for Keene State’s career services office. “We have seen an increase of employers on campus this past year along with an increase in job postings.”
Among industries seeking more new grads, NACE reported that hiring by transportation employers is anticipated to be more than 50 percent higher than in 2022. And of grads entering that industry is Keene State’s Mikayla Shaw, 22, of Brentwood.
Shaw said she’s looking to begin work for Hooksett-based fleet management company Merchants Fleet a month after she walks across the stage this weekend to accept her bachelor’s degree in communication.
“I’ll be working for their marketing and human resources graduate rotation program,” Shaw said. “It’s a year-long program; the first six months are marketing and then the second six months I’ll switch to HR. Then hopefully at the end of that there’s employment opportunities.”
Shaw said she found the job through LinkedIn as she began her job search in February, after completing all her credits at the end of the fall semester. She said she heard back “within a couple of days” after submitting an application and after several interviews over two weeks, she was accepted.
And Josh Bailey, 21, of Nashua was among students seeing the benefits of internships in quickly finding work. Bailey received both a bachelor’s degree in construction safety from Keene State and then a job offer from Bethesda, Md., construction firm Clark Construction after he interned with them last summer.
“I will be going down to Washington, D.C., this summer with Clark Construction as a safety coordinator,” Bailey said. “I was able to talk to the safety team at the KSC job fair and I believed that I was a good fit for their company.”
The rise in employer interest is noted in NACE’s “Job Outlook 2023” report, which states employers are seeking to hire 3.9 percent more new college grads from the class of 2023 than the 2022 graduating class. The data was gathered from 216 responding employers between Feb. 6-March 13 and released last month as an update to an earlier survey published last fall.
NACE is a Bethlehem, Pa., nonprofit that seeks to connect career services professionals with employers. It publishes the Job Outlook report annually, surveying employers across a number of fields including the engineering, retail trade, construction and computer and electronics industries on their hiring goals related to new college grads.
Though the data shows a positive increase, it’s down from an initial 14.7 percent projection NACE published in the Job Outlook 2023 report in October.
Ann Goodrich-Bazan, Franklin Pierce University’s associate director of career education, says the positive rate seems to track with what the school is seeing on Handshake, a job hiring platform for students used by four-year colleges across the state.
“We have over 3,000 new employers reaching out to us to post positions this academic year for an increase [of] 75 percent more job postings from last year,” Goodrich-Bazan said.
Per NACE’s fall report, employers are citing the consistently low unemployment rate that’s held steadily between 3.4-3.7 percent since March 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, as a factor in rating the job market for this year’s grads as “very good to excellent.”
“Initially, we guess that the low unemployment rate is a great indicator of the huge need for entry-level positions for students with a bachelor’s degree,” Goodrich-Bazan said. “... I have had students receive invitations to interview within an hour of submitting their application.”
Not all jobs come so soon, though, as FPU grad Magnolia McCormish, 21, originally of Wallingford, Conn., found out in looking for her first position. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in communications in December, she was hired as a reporter for the Dartmouth Week, a newspaper serving the town of Dartmouth, Mass.
But McCormish said the path from accepting her degree to accepting work saw her send out as many as 15 job applications over two months while she worked as a server at a Connecticut seafood restaurant.
“I knew I wanted to write for a paper, not do social media marketing or move across the country for a job,” McCormish said. “But I also knew employers want people with more published work than I had to show.
“My job search became known as the ‘J-word’ with my friends and family because I was so panicked I would never be hired,” she said.
And indeed, NACE reported employers in the information sector planned to hire nearly 87 percent more new grads this time last year but are now projecting a decrease in hiring of nearly 17 percent. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines that sector as including newspaper publications.
Insights on which regions of the country responding employers to the NACE survey were from were not publicly available as of Thursday, but in the nonprofit’s 2022 survey about 6 percent of respondents said they were from New England.
Brooks, of Keene State, and Goodrich-Bazan, of FPU, indicated alumni aren’t looking to travel far for employment, largely staying in New England. Goodrich-Bazan offered economic difficulties as a possible explanation.
“Many students plan to go back to live with their parents,” she said. “Both the impact of student loans and the scarcity of housing make them hesitant to launch into a job without secure housing.”
But she said FPU students who are looking for work don’t seem to be interested in remote opportunities. “Our students didn’t thrive in Zoom school. They are very interested in working onsite,” she said.
All those considerations in job finding were true of Keene State grad Mikayla Shaw’s situation, who said she’ll be returning to Brentwood to be with family when she starts at Merchants Fleet.
“The commute for me is about 40 minutes,” Shaw said. “I’m living at home for about a year probably until I move out.”
(0) comments
