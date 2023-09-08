20220518-LOC-C&S

C&S Wholesale Grocers’ headquarters in Keene, as shown in 2019.

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

C&S Wholesale Grocers is buying more than 400 stores from Kroger and Albertsons to advance the proposed merger between the grocery giants.

The Dallas Morning News contributed to this report.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.