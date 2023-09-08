C&S Wholesale Grocers is buying more than 400 stores from Kroger and Albertsons to advance the proposed merger between the grocery giants.
Kroger said Friday the merger with Albertsons, which has been pending since October, is on track to be completed in early 2024.
C&S will pay Kroger $1.9 billion in cash once the agreement is approved by federal regulators.
Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers would receive financial support from SoftBank Group Corp., a Japanese holding company.
The stores are being sold for “antitrust reasons,” according to Bloomberg News, which originally reported the story on Tuesday.
Representatives for C&S Wholesale declined to comment, while spokespeople for Kroger, Albertsons and SoftBank Group Co. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Prior to the closing, Kroger may be required by the Federal Trade Commission to sell up to 237 more stores in some areas. If additional stores are added to the transaction, C&S has agreed to purchase the stores.
The sale to C&S also includes eight distribution centers, two offices and five private label brands in 17 states and Washington D.C.
The controversial $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons — expected to close in early 2024 — has received criticism from state and federal government officials over the risk of forming a grocery monopoly, which could hurt employees, consumers and competition within the industry.
“We’re in the middle of talking to several different people in terms of interest in buying the stores that will be divested,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told The Denver Post in July. “The stores that we divest, we will sell them to strong, viable competitors that are committed to supporting the union.”
C&S Wholesale already runs Grand Union Supermarkets and Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets, which operate in the Midwest, South and Northeast.
The stores won’t be sold until Kroger’s purchase of Albertsons is completed. Here’s the divestiture by state, number of stores and from which companies:
Texas 26 Albertsons Cos
Louisiana 2 Albertsons Cos.
Washington 104 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger
California 66 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger
Colorado 52 Albertsons Cos.
Oregon 49 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores
Arizona 24 Albertsons Cos.
Nevada 15 Albertsons Cos.
Illinois 14 Kroger
Alaska 14 Albertsons Cos.
Idaho 13 Albertsons Cos.
New Mexico 12 Albertsons Cos.
Montana, Utah and Wyoming 12 Albertsons Cos.
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia 10 Harris Teeter stores
The Dallas Morning News contributed to this report.
