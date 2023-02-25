Aaron Wiswell of Berwick, Maine, plans to clean up the corner of West and Pearl streets in Keene by adding a car wash there, which he said is targeted to open this fall.
Wiswell and business partner Bob Brennan, who lives in Maine but grew up in Keene, recently bought the former gas station property at 364 West St. and two adjacent residences at 12 and 18 Pearl St.
The multifamily building at 18 Pearl St. would remain, but Wiswell said they intend to demolish the structures at the other two addresses if the Keene Planning Board approves the project at its meeting Monday. He said the residence at 12 Pearl St. has been condemned.
“I think [the car wash] is a needed asset to the community, and we’re also building the Aroma Joe’s right next door to where that’s going,” Wiswell said Friday. “We saw that corner as being needed to be redeveloped; it was kind of defunct.”
The planned Keene location of Aroma Joe’s, a South Portland, Maine-based coffee shop chain, is currently under construction at the adjacent property of 348 West St., which Wiswell and Brennan also own. It marks the return of the chain to the Elm City after an earlier location on Winchester Street closed its doors in 2016. Wiswell and Brennan were not involved with that location.
Wiswell said the proposed Granite State Car Wash would be the latest in a series of other businesses under the same name he and Brennan own throughout the state, as well as other car wash facilities they own in Maine.
The street-corner car wash would have two automated wash tunnels as well as four vacuum stations, planning board documents state, plus a small office and mechanical room. The facility would be a 2,000 square-foot building on 0.61 acres of land.
“There’ll be two in-bay automatic [wash systems]; one will be a touch-free, and one will be what’s called a soft touch,” Wiswell said.
Soft-touch car wash systems use foam and felt cloth tools filled with soap and water that glide over vehicles, while touch-free washes don’t make use of those applicators to clean, an online article by Tom Hobby, president of automatic car wash manufacturer Autec, states. The article says the latter is sometimes preferred to reduce risk of vehicle damage and to minimize water waste.
Customers of Granite State Car Wash would have varying tiers of options to wash their cars, Wiswell said, noting that undercarriage cleaner would be provided for all washes.
“There is a wheel-cleaner option ... and then depending on what you like, it’s kind of à la carte,” he said. “There’s triple foam, and then hot wax and then it can go up to ceramic [coating].”
Wiswell said typical car wash packages at his other facilities start at $13, and adding triple foam ups the price to $16, including hot wax is $20, and the ceramic coating package is $23. He said wash book packages will be offered to encourage customers to return, which include offers like a $3 discount off their next five car washes.
The wash tunnels would be operational 24 hours a day, while the vacuum stations are planned to run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, according to the planning board documents.
“Part-time we’ll have somebody there making sure everything’s operating correctly, keeping the property clean and making sure there’s no issues for people,” Wiswell said. “There’ll be a phone number so if anybody does go through and has an issue with the wash, they can call us.”
He said he’s able to remotely reset the car wash systems if customers call with reports of malfunctioning tunnels if no employees are on site.
Wiswell said he and Brennan have been developing the proposed car wash for the past six to eight months. If approved at Monday’s planning board meeting, Wiswell said he plans to “dive right into permitting” and that he and Brennan have already put out bids for demolition and construction.
