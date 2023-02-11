A Brattleboro restaurateur has hopes of being the “taco” the town as he plans to open a third brick-and-mortar location of his business in Keene this summer.
Tito Garza, owner of Tito’s Taqueria, said he aims to expand into the Monadnock Region with a restaurant tentatively planned to open at 60 Island St. next to the reopened Domino’s on July 1, with a food trailer offering a limited menu to be temporarily set up adjacent to the space at the beginning of March.
“[The location] was intentional, because a lot of people talk about [Keene State] College being the place you want to be [near], but I like to think our customers are a lot similar to me,” Garza said. “My wife, [Dakota], and I have children and we want to grab something fresh, fast and at a value.”
Garza, who hails from Houston and has paternal heritage from Mexico, said his restaurant has a Tex-Mex menu featuring barbacoa and shredded pork tacos and burritos with an in-house chipotle sauce. He prides his business on using ingredients sourced locally like smoked cheddar cheese and organic corn tortillas.
“We don’t do any vinegar; we do it the traditional Mexican way with fresh citrus,” Garza said. “Those [restaurants] are kind of a standout, and of course you have to have freshly mashed guacamole every morning.”
The restaurant will seat between 20 and 30 customers inside and feature a drive-thru window akin to its Brattleboro location at 898 Putney Road, Garza said. He added that his growing chain of eateries has an app where customers can order in advance and save the burrito selection they placed for their next visit.
Garza said he’s currently seeking an assistant store manager ahead of the Keene location’s opening. He said he’s already hired a store manager for the upcoming location who previously worked at the Brattleboro restaurant.
“Nobody makes less than $16 an hour at our restaurants,” Garza said. “We just added 401k plans ... and we’re looking at health care but we’re still kind of small. I want to do the best we can for our team.”
The brick-and-mortar space is planned to be open Monday-Saturday from 10:45 a.m.-8 p.m., Garza said.
Garza said he started Tito’s Taqueria in summer 2016 with just $70 borrowed from Dakota, then his girlfriend, and an ice chest he sold tacos from alone on the side of the road in Brattleboro. He said he was clad in a plain white T-shirt bearing a handwritten “Tito’s Tacos” label and stood next to a whiteboard proclaiming he was selling breakfast tacos.
“I stood there waving at cars and didn’t sell any the first day; I felt like a goofball,” Garza said. “I went home and said I’m not doing it again, but [Dakota] let me mope for an hour and said, ‘No, you’re going to get back out there.’ ”
After a week, he sold 30 tacos and by nine weeks later, he sold 150 tacos in a single Friday. That winter, he moved his operations to a corner store and the following summer, he purchased a hot dog cart he converted for selling tacos.
“I then bought my first food trailer after that and had that for a long time, then opened my second food trailer in Greenfield, Mass.,” Garza said.
Tito’s presence in Greenfield eventually evolved into a physical restaurant in November 2019 followed by the Brattleboro location opening in May 2021, according to posts on the chain’s Facebook page.
“[Keene] is the first town where we’ll ever be with some bigger national brands like Chipotle,” he said. “In order to be the best, you’ve got to compete with the best.”
After he launches in Keene, Garza said he plans to bring his taco trailer to Hadley, Mass., where he’ll be eyeing the potential for a full-fledged restaurant there that could open next year. In a recent Facebook post, Garza said he has ambitions of opening six more locations by 2026.
“I don’t want to have a thousand chain restaurant locations; I’d like to give the opportunity to five, 10, 15 or maybe 20 humans to lead teams of people and develop those teams for other developments,” Garza said. “We have a saying that we can only grow as a business as quickly as we develop the growth leaders in our business.”
