Many Baby Boomers are now in their mid-60s. They were born between 1946 and 1964, which means the oldest boomers are 77! Now imagine a Boomer who owns a business that he started in his late 20s. Should the boomer retire?
People who own their business have a tough time retiring. Some can’t wait to enjoy the fruits of their labors and retire in their 50s. For those who want to stay in a meaningful and rewarding position to see their vision through, do you have a succession plan? Have you arranged your finances for a successful retirement? To stay in a changing business world; are you gradually turning over the reins of the company to a few high-potential employees from Generation X (people born between 1965 and 1979)? I hope so. You have an opportunity to learn new practices from each generation to come.
Here are some important findings from the near future generations. Generation X people have been in management positions for a while. Others are in senior executive positions and dream of starting business ownership. Then there are Gen Y (born between 1981 and 1996), called the millennials, and Gen Z (born between 1996 and 2012) called the iGeneration. They are employed and making changes to how companies do business. Taken as a whole, they are detail focused and look for results. Gens Y and Z are more team focused, they are collaborators and seek input from customers, and their teams. They like data and are technically savvy.
Gens Y and Z are socially active and seek justice for a wider population. They like flatter organizations with less bureaucracy. They favor social justice as a right for everyone. Just look at the recent happenings in Tennessee and elsewhere with young people demanding new gun laws to protect them from harm. Their activism is a plus for business where they are creating new dialog opportunities for customers and suppliers and attracting more younger people! Are you excited with them.
For millennials and Gen Z — the iGeneration — leadership has no gender. They respond well to leaders both men and women who are trustworthy. They are comfortable with women leaders and see them as partners. Millennial women are already in management positions. They bring a passion for the long term as either business goals or an overarching business strategy. Employee engagement is a practice they relish. Gen Z will comprise one fourth of the workforce by 2025.
Boomers have had time to keep up with what the future generations can do. They will fully appreciate the importance of the business practices they bring to company effectiveness, growth, creativity, and inclusiveness. And there’s more in the future. There likely will be no structured hierarchy. Different and mobile teams are already empowered to meet the objectives with great flexibility. There’s likely to be continuous performance review as opposed to a scheduled annual review. Coaching will be spontaneous as needed. That’s the future. Is your business adopting some of these practices?
Is a boundary less organization coming soon? Not necessarily but there’s discussion about the concept. What other ideas are being discussed among today’s managers? As a Boomer you have great benefit listening and engaging the new managers and executives in your company so you can stay on top of the discussion and not be surprised by the business future! And as a business owner, keep your company attracting the next generation and keep growing.
