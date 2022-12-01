With bright red-and-white sale signage declaring that "everything must go," it's hard to miss that the Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings store in Keene is preparing to close its doors for good.
The business at 32 Ash Brook Road in the Monadnock Marketplace shopping center is holding a storewide closing sale, which an employee said began Monday. Items are 20 percent off and no coupons or additional discounts are being accepted, according to posters throughout the store and covering the outside entrance.
The Keene location was not included on an initial list of 56 closures around the country that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the chain's corporate offices in Union Township, N.J., released in September. Signage in the store did not indicate when the sale will end.
The company announced in August that it would close about 150 of its locations out of 955 stores nationwide, per reporting by the Associated Press. The total 955 stores at the time included769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores branded Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The company said the measure is cutting 20 percent of its total workforce, which is roughly 32,000 employees nationally.
The next nearest store to Keene is in Amherst along Route 101, about 36 miles away.
Store employees declined to speak to a reporter about the closure on Thursday evening, and the company's media relations department didn't immediately return requests for comment.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
