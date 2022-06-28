A Batteries Plus store is set to open in a West Street shopping center as a husband-and-wife duo expand their franchising experience to Keene.
Ross and Buffy Girard, the store's co-owners, will soft open the Keene Batteries Plus location on July 11, to be followed by a larger grand opening later in the month, according to Ross Girard. Their daughter-in-law, Amanda Girard, will serve as store manager.
"We're excited to get down there and get started," Ross said. "I think Keene's going to be a really good market for us."
The store will be at 422 West St., the former location of Pizza Pie, which moved to Court Street several years ago. The space is adjacent to Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
Batteries Plus is a Wisconsin-based retailer that sells batteries used in small electronics, car batteries and lightbulbs. The company's stores also provide phone and tablet repair services.
"A variety of what we carry is far deeper than what most people read from the sign," Ross said.
It's not the first store for the Girards, who also own a Batteries Plus franchise location in Ascutney, Vt. Ross said Amanda also manages that store. The Girards decided to open the new Keene location after Batteries Plus corporate offices named it as a potential market area.
"There's a lot of people that are coming to this store [in Ascutney], and I'm sure it'll be the same in Keene," he said.
Ross said he and Buffy also operate Fireside Beverage — a liquor store — and Running Bear Camping Area in the Ascutney area.
The closest Batteries Plus in New Hampshire to Keene is in Nashua, while the Girards' store in Ascutney is the nearest by distance — about an hour away.
