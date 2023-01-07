This winter season has put snow tire supply on ice for some Keene area shops as pandemic effects persist and the war in Ukraine poses a new issue to manufacturing.
“A lot of the name brand stuff is very difficult to find [with] low to no stock on a lot of stuff,” said Zack Pauloo, store manager of City Tire. “… We haven’t been able to lay hands on Toyo snow tires for a couple of years now and it all stemmed from COVID, lack of employees and shutdowns compounded by the shipping issues.”
Pauloo said the shortage has moved customers to pick lower-priced offerings more readily available, like Ohio company Cooper Tires’ Arctic Claw brand, priced around $75-250 per tire at national retailer Walmart. He also noted City Tire has carried lower inventory of all-season tires compared to the past several years.
He said shipments to the shop have largely arrived on time within a couple days. City Tire’s first rush of customers followed initial snow flurries in late October, which Pauloo said caused some backorders, but since fulfilling those he said there’s been only “a handful of [tires] I have not been able to get in a reasonable time.”
“That’s more high-end stuff, really low profile tires and people wanting specific tires,” he said. “Nokian [Tyres] Hakkapeliitta is a really popular snow tire for this area, and there’s just nothing out there, so people have been hunting around for that kind of stuff.”
At Tire Warehouse on Main Street, Store Manager Steve McGrath said he was facing the same situation involving Nokian Tyres products, a Finnish company which produced 80 percent of its passenger car tires in Russia until it sold operations there in October.
“That caught us off guard, because other manufacturers could usually build some of that pipeline,” McGrath said. “But due to supply chain issues of rubber, many of them … didn’t have the resources of raw materials, labor and transportation to make tires.”
Regardless, McGrath said his specific store was in a fortunate position with more budget options, having acquired a large stock of winter tires from a distribution warehouse that closed in Swanzey this summer. He said the distributor was planning to move to another part of the country and hadn’t yet sent its tires to other shops in New England.
“We took advantage of that opportunity and located [the tires] into a new warehouse here in Keene and made it a part of the retail store,” McGrath said. “We anticipated there may be a little bit of a problem [with supply], we acted early enough and we were able to fill that building with snow tires.”
McGrath’s store went into snow tire season with about 3,000 individual tires and has periodically replenished supply by bringing in products from Colorado and as far as Washington state. He said local consumers have been vigilant about purchasing tires early this season.
“This year, we saw a huge amount of customers taking advantage of on-hand inventory rather than shopping and delaying,” he said. “They just reacted, bought the product and moved on, and they probably saved a lot of money because they avoided some of the newer price increases that were going on with new shipments that were coming in.”
The average cost of a set of four tires is about $900 at Town Fair Tire up from an average $600-800 before the pandemic, according to Store Manager Kevin Moriarty. Though, he said he observed strong sales in 2022 of $7.1 million total revenue at the Keene store, about $3 million of which was generated during the first three months of the current snow tire season from October to December.
“I think a lot of that was ... we do have the availability here, so the store wasn’t afraid to make appointments [to install tires],” Moriarty said. “… [Town Fair Tire] has 105 stores in all throughout the country, and I would say 80 of the 105 were up a lot in business this year.”
Where Moriarty said his store faced supply challenges was in wheels, of which he said companies like WheelPros, which Town Fair carries, seemed to be producing fewer custom wheels because of lower necessity.
“With tires, everyone needs them, but you don’t need a new set of flashy wheels,” he said. “Business has definitely been backlogged on wheels … three to six months with no [estimated arrival time].
Wheels are the metal component connected to an axle and surrounded by the tire, the rubber component with a tread pattern, which is mounted on the outside edge of the wheel. They are not to be confused with the rim, which holds the tire in place on the wheel.
As for tires, the main floor of Town Fair Tire was packed with options on Thursday as a large banner out front invited customers in to make their purchases. Moriarty said sales bumps this season began at the end of November and carried through December as more significant snowstorms hit the region, but he noted they now appear to be tapering off.
Between tire brands Michelin, Bridgestone and Firestone, Moriarty estimated the store currently stocks about 600 tires and he feels the store is well equipped for any sales increases in the near future.
“After Christmas and the money spent, I don’t see as much business for a bit, but as we stand right now we’re still up from last year,” he said. “Right now we’re sitting 7 percent up from last year in the first couple weeks of January.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.