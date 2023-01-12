Amethyst Hair Artistry will move from this space on West Street to a larger location on Marlboro Street. Owner Hannah Plasse said the move will also come with a rebrand, with the business adopting a "lighter, brighter, earthier feel."
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Hair products are seen on display at Amethyst Hair Artistry's current space on West Street, which owner Hannah Plasse said has served as the salon's location the past three years.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Amethyst Hair Artistry owner Hannah Plasse, right, styles a client's hair at her salon last week. She plans to move the business to Marlboro Street in March.
Crystal Fiset
Amethyst Hair Salon owner Hannah Plasse opened a skincare and beauty portion of the business in November, which will remain on West Street as the hair styling half moves.
Hair styling salon Amethyst Hair Artistry is getting ready for a makeover by moving to Marlboro Street in Keene, while a recently opened skincare and beauty portion of the business will remain at its existing downtown location for now, owner Hannah Plasse said Tuesday.
“We’re going for a lighter, brighter, earthier feel for a salon,” she said. “... People have walked in before and said [the salon] looks like a tattoo shop because it’s dark and artsy, but we don’t want to be viewed as that anymore.”
Plasse opened Amethyst Aesthetics on the other side of the West Street building in November, which she said offers clients lash extensions, body waxing, facial treatments and organic spray tanning. That half of the business will remain at 19 West St., but Plasse said she aims to eventually consolidate the two portions of her Amethyst brand at the Marlboro Street space.
The new salon space will be larger and add four new hair stations, as well as what Plasse called a “work bar” where clients can work remotely while having their hair done. She also said the move will allow the salon to bring on more stylists, with a goal of growing from five stylists to a nine total employees.
She said she also hopes to make Amethyst “more like a sustainable green salon” through the rebranding and is working with a company that recycles salon waste, like color dyes and hair coils.
Plasse said she moved Amethyst Hair Artistry from another site on West Street to the current space about three years ago, adding that the lease for space the salon’s present location ends in July. She said talks with 310 Marlboro St. property owner Randall Walter began in September, and Amethyst Hair Artistry finalized plans for the move last month.
