MARLBOROUGH — A garden center that sells in bulk to catalog and online gift retailers is turning over a new leaf after the owners of nearly 40 years sold their business at the start of the month.
Marlborough Greenhouses Inc., a wholesaler with facilities on Jaffrey Road and Water Street, is now run by Annette Novak, an existing employee who bought the company from Diane and Dale LaCasse, of Jaffrey, on Sept. 1 and is now its president.
"I knew shortly after joining Marlborough [Greenhouses] and beginning to apprentice with Dale that this was the career I'd been looking for," Novak, of Troy, said in an email. "I also knew that if the company sold it would likely move to a different part of the country, and I did not want my new dream job to go with it."
A news release announcing the sale said Novak joined Marlborough Greenhouses in 2017 with a background in finance, management and floral design. She said she's had an "entrepreneurship bug" since she opened a retail boutique about 20 years ago and later ran a floral design business. She was looking to start a business selling faux floral products before joining the LaCasses' company.
"I'm an independent person, and the idea of controlling my own success has always been appealing," Novak said. "So I decided that if someone else was going to buy and run this company, why shouldn't it be me?"
Marlborough Greenhouses produces potted mixed bulb gardens for indoor forcing, according to Novak.
"This means we give spring-blooming bulbs [like] tulips, daffodils and hyacinths an 'artificial winter' in our giant coolers," she said. "When they arrive in a customer's home, they're ready to grow and bloom far ahead of their natural schedule."
While the company drop ships to consumers, meaning it accepts orders before having inventory on hand, Novak said it doesn't sell products to them directly and most sales are to gift industry clients. The company receives flower bulbs in the fall, pots them and ships most of its inventory from mid-November until spring, she said.
Novak's transition to head of the company was a process that involved her meeting with national-level clients and traveling to the Netherlands to see the company's product, according to Dale.
"Basically, the past two years she was running the business so the sale of the company seemed logical and will prove to be flawless," he said in an email.
As president, Novak said she wants to increase the center's storage capacity to house more flower bulbs and add a second work shift for employees to meet order demand and fulfill shipping needs.
In addition to herself, Novak said Marlborough Greenhouses is made up of a core management team that has four employees and also makes use of seasonal staff. Dale said those in seasonal roles work from September to May and that staff numbers most recently peaked at 30 employees in December.
Dale said he and Diane felt ready to hand off the center because "being in the flower business for fifty years, thirty-seven as business owners was enough," Dale said in the email. The two purchased the business from another couple in 1985 and renamed it from Felsboro Gardens.
"Diane and I were working on Cape Cod in Falmouth running the greenhouse portion of the iconic H.V. Lawrence floral company," Dale said. "It was our goal to become independent, and we saw an advertisement in a trade magazine about [Felsboro Gardens] for sale."
He said the offer became available at a convenient time as they were being priced out of living on the Cape and that cranberry farmers in the area were prioritized to receive federal agricultural loans over florists. They converted the business into a mail-order flower bulb garden center after a few years of successful magazine advertisements in Yankee and The New Yorker, the news release said.
Marlborough Gardens made about 300,000 shipments to individual residences across the country from July 2021 to June of this year, Dale said. He noted his former business notably shipped products to customers like President Gerald Ford, singer Dinah Shore and author Jan Berenstain among other famed names. The news release said that sales have also increased in recent years as an impact of the pandemic because of higher demand for mail orders.
"[We've appreciated] independence and the ability for a married couple to share the daily challenges and rewards," Dale said of running the business with Diane. "Working in the flower bulb industry allowed us to travel [to five continents] in search of product and develop special relationships."
The sale to Novak included both facilities at 160 Jaffrey Road and 11 Water St., with equipment including refrigeration, bulb gardens and products. He declined to share the sale price of the business.
"The LaCasses have built a successful and thriving company, so I feel it's my duty and privilege as the new owner to build on that solid foundation and carry the company forward into the future," Novak said.
