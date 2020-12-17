PETERBOROUGH — Residents of the Walden Eco-Village in Peterborough faced several deadlines as they shuttled boxes of their belongings into a medley of moving vans and personal vehicles Wednesday afternoon.
Among them: a setting sun, which began darkening the already overcast sky by mid-afternoon; and an approaching nor’easter that brought heavy snow to the area overnight, as forecast.
Also: a town-imposed 4 p.m. deadline to vacate their homes, which the community’s residents learned of only five days prior.
That order came in a cease-and-desist letter that Peterborough Code Enforcement Officer Tim Herlihy sent to the Eco-Village’s landlord, Akhil Garland, on Friday. In the letter, Herlihy said that a Dec. 10 inspection of the 36–54 Garland Way community revealed multiple violations of the state building code and local zoning regulations, such as unapproved utility connections and unpermitted structures being used as permanent residences.
He ordered Garland to require all 25 Walden Eco-Village residents to leave their rental homes by the Wednesday deadline, adding that it was Garland’s responsibility to provide them with housing alternatives “until [the] structures are properly permitted.”
Of the approximately 10 community members who were still packing up their homes at 3 p.m., some expressed anger at the town for forcing them out of the sustainably minded community, which was created nearly 15 years ago as temporary housing for staff at the nearby Well School. Others argued that Garland should have addressed the violations much earlier.
Nearly all of them voiced frustration at feeling like collateral damage in a situation for which they were not responsible and without being given enough time to find permanent shelter.
“It’s only been five days,” resident Adrian Allard said. “You can only do so much.”
Allard and another Eco-Village resident, Thane Burgos, said Garland had booked rooms for them at the Jack Daniels Motor Inn in Peterborough for the next two nights. After that, neither knew as of Wednesday afternoon where he would stay.
Allard and Burgos, both of whom moved to the Eco-Village within the past 18 months, said they had recently begun to feel a sense of community among the residents. Each paid a $445 monthly rent to live in one of the eight “casitas” — tiny homes measuring approximately 120 square feet — located on the property.
In their Dec. 10 inspection — which was prompted by a proposal from Garland earlier this year to expand the Eco-Village — Herlihy and Peterborough Fire Inspector Lt. Scott Symonds found that using the casitas as residences violated the state’s minimum housing standard in addition to municipal regulations. They also found unapproved electrical and gas connections at both the casitas and the community’s larger cottages, which Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker said at a selectboard meeting Tuesday night posed an “immediate danger” to residents.
Noting that town officials said Tuesday they did not immediately require Eco-Village residents to leave their homes because the utility connections had not yet caused any injuries, Allard argued the five-day grace period they gave to move out was still unreasonably quick. Allard also criticized Garland for having failed to obtain proper permitting for the community, explaining that he is familiar with building codes from when he previously worked in general contracting.
“It’s [expletive] stupid-easy to build a building to code,” he said.
Garland deflected criticism toward the town Tuesday night, however, saying he was never given a chance to address the violations before this week and calling the harm to Eco-Village residents “cruel and unusual and inhumane.”
All of them had found temporary shelter as of Wednesday afternoon, either on their own or with his help, Garland said while helping residents move boxes into a U-Haul.
For Elanie and Griffin Kelley, that means staying with a friend in Dover for now. They hope to sign a lease in Peterborough, where Griffin instructs special-education students at ConVal Regional High School, but opportunities within their budget of $900 per month are like “a needle in a haystack,” he said.
Amy Wilson was surprised how much stuff she and her husband, Mark, had in the attic of the Eco-Village cottage they built in 2008 — a product of raising their son, Luke, there since he was 9, she said.
When Luke, now 22 and a senior at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Md., returns for winter break, he’ll meet his parents at a house less than two miles from the Eco-Village that Amy and Mark plan to rent from their friends for four months.
A caravan of Peterborough officials and state employees arrived at the Eco-Village at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, just as the remaining residents began flicking on lights to combat the encroaching darkness.
State electrical inspectors and representatives from the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office re-examined the utility connections on-site to confirm the conclusions of the town’s Dec. 10 inspection, according to Walker. Peterborough would have to issue a “mea culpa” if its findings were incorrect, he said, noting that the Eco-Village would still violate the state building code and municipal regulations in that case.
Craig Henderson, director of housing stabilization services at Southwestern Community Services, also walked around the community Wednesday evening, asking tenants if they had found a place to stay.
Henderson offered resources from his organization, which provides housing relief and emergency shelter for people in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, among others. He added, however, that options were limited after he learned about the Eco-Village situation Monday.
“At this point, we can’t create any new housing,” he said.
One woman from the community had found temporary shelter for herself and her daughter by contacting the state’s 211 hotline for health and human services assistance, according to Henderson.
Mark Wilson said he and Amy are fortunate to have friends in Peterborough who readily offered to put them up at a house the friends had recently put on the market. Mark added that he was “blown away by the help” this week, which included other friends who helped the Wilsons pack their home into the U-Haul.
Still, he said, sifting through their belongings — many of which belonged to his mother, who is ill and living in a Goffstown nursing home — brought him to tears.
“Every time I pick up stuff, I’m losing it,” he said.