Alstead resident Rich Nalevanko is challenging Stoddard's longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Dan Eaton for Cheshire County House District 9 in Tuesday's state election.
District 9 covers Alstead, Stoddard, Gilsum and Marlow.
Nalevanko, 75, is a retired business executive in the oil industry. He served on Alstead’s planning board for nine years and is president of the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund, which he said provides scholarship aid to Fall Mountain Regional High School graduates.
He won the Republican nomination Sept. 13, defeating Robert D’Arcy of Stoddard, 317-142, to advance to next week's general election. Eaton ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Now seeking his 17th term, Eaton, 66, is a retail manager at Tractor Supply in Hillsboro. He is a member of the N.H. House's Public Works and Highways Committee and is Stoddard's moderator, per the town's website.
He told The Sentinel he thinks legislators need to work better toward combatting climate change and surging energy costs, and he's open to all forms of renewable energy to help in that regard. He suggested pushing for legislation that would require utilities to purchase a portion of electricity from wood-burning power plants.
In a brief interview with a reporter Wednesday, Nalevanko said he supports cost-effective research of clean energy, but added that New Hampshire would be wiser to make the transition from fossil fuels to renewable resources slowly.
"You can’t immediately throw in a switch and make everything electric and solar or wind," he said. "I think that you have a long way to go in terms of developing the research and technology."
Nalevanko deferred further questions to a questionnaire he filled out for The Sentinel in October. In his response, he expressed support for New Hampshire's current abortion law prohibiting the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions to save a woman’s life or for fetuses with fatal anomalies.
Eaton meanwhile disagrees with the law, and said he thinks it needs to be undone.
"The issue should remain between a doctor and patient, and the government should have no interest in it," he said.
Nalevanko is also a proponent of school vouchers, known in New Hampshire as Education Freedom Accounts. These allow parents to apply for grants to spend on their children’s education, including private schooling. Opponents say money used for this program siphons funding from public schools, while backers say any such reductions are offset by cost declines that occur when public school enrollment decreases.
"Expanding school choice in NH so that parents have alternatives as to what schools their children attend and letting state education tax dollars follow the student offers the best way forward," Nalevanko wrote.
Eaton said the Education Freedom Accounts are taking critical funding for public education and that he is absolutely opposed to them.
As of Sept. 9, the one-year-old program was serving 3,025 students, a majority of whom were already attending private school, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
Eaton said one of his top priorities would be to help establish an income tax to fully fund K-12 public education while simultaneously reducing the burden on property taxpayers. It would be reassessed every five years.
“It would be a constitutional amendment that would have an income tax exclusively to fund pubic education, and in doing so would eliminate the property tax for that purpose," he said.
Any proposed constitutional amendment establishing such a tax would need to pass the N.H. Legislature before going to voters, who would have the final say.
