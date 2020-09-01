Tom Eaton, a prominent Keene Republican and former N.H. Senate president, has endorsed all four Republican candidates running in the N.H. House’s Cheshire County District 1.
“I am delighted to add my name to those who have already endorsed Whit Aldrich, Richard Merkt, Pete Benik, and Kate Day for election to the New Hampshire House. These are dedicated Cheshire leaders who will always put our county first as state representatives,” Eaton said in a news release announcing his endorsement. “It’s time for strong state reps who will stand up in Concord for all of us.”
Represented by four House members, Cheshire County District 1 covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland.
Aldrich and Benik, both of Walpole; Day, of Chesterfield; and Merkt, of Westmoreland are the sole candidates on the Sept. 8 Republican primary ballot. Running on the Democratic side are four incumbents: Reps. Michael D. Abbott of Hinsdale; Paul Berch of Westmoreland; Cathryn A. Harvey of Chesterfield; and Lucy McVitty Weber of Walpole, the speaker pro tempore.
The general election is Nov. 3.