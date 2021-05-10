A prominent Keene family has added a preservation easement to a Court Street property they own, ensuring the more than century-old house will be protected in the years to come.
The Joslin-Faulkner-Putnam House at 150 Court St. is a late 19th-century building that has been well maintained, according to a news release from the N.H. Preservation Alliance, which holds the easement.
The Concord-based nonprofit organization aims to preserve historic landscapes, buildings and communities across the state.
The easement on the Joslin-Faulkner-Putnam House prohibits the demolition of the historic structure and offers guidance to protect major architectural and site features, the release says.
These terms are now embedded in the property’s deed, the organization notes, and will continue beyond the Putnam family’s ownership.
Sibling owners James Putnam of Keene, Rosamond Delori of Massachusetts and Louisa Putnam of New Mexico grew up in the house, according to the release. The trio purchased it from their parents’ estate, and now other family members reside there.
“We’ve always appreciated the very fine qualities of the house and the lot there on the corner of Court and School” streets, James Putnam said Friday afternoon. “... Keene has a number of beautiful, historic buildings, and they add to the quality of life in Keene I think.”
The property has been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, according to the N.H. Preservation Alliance, which also holds an easement on another Putnam property at 137 Court St.