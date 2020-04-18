It was a global crisis — pollution destroying the environment and harming public health — that launched Earth Day on April 22, 1970.
And it’s in the midst of another global crisis — a pandemic — that the annual event will mark its 50th anniversary Wednesday.
But what organizers around the world had planned to be a banner year for Earth Day celebrations, presentations, community cleanups, protests and rallies will be far from what they had envisioned. The need to keep people away from each other to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease, has caused Earth Day events either to be adapted for online viewing, postponed or canceled.
For example, the Earth Day Network, which organizes the global actions and events for the holiday, has had to move its plans to a digital format to include virtual protests, social media campaigns and online teach-ins, according to a news release from the Washington, D.C.-based organization. A list of those events can be found at earthday.org. The Earth Day Network has also announced the establishment of the world’s largest online climate conference in partnership with “We Don’t Have Time,” a social network, and Exponential Roadmap, an initiative to halve greenhouse gas emissions worldwide by 2030. The event, which will feature more than 100 speakers from five continents, will be held from April 20-25.
Locally, the Monadnock Earth Day Festival, hosted by the Monadnock Food Co-op on Railroad Square in Keene, had been scheduled for April 25 before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It’s just so unfortunate,” said Susie Spikol, community programs director and a naturalist with the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock.
Besides being part of the Earth Day festival, the nonprofit organization had planned to offer a course beginning the week of April 6 bringing in experts to talk about different facets of the environment and what has changed since the first Earth Day, she said. The course has since been rescheduled for next year, while Harris Center staff work on a virtual Earth Day celebration.
“We’re all playing catch-up. We’re an outdoor-oriented organization, and we’re not used to thinking about how we can share our message online and get people outside,” she said.
What they’ve come up with are two online events for Wednesday. The first will be a 20-minute live music event to be streamed online. John Benjamin, a teacher and naturalist with the organization, will perform during the family-oriented session, starting at noon, she said.
Then at 4 p.m., teacher and naturalist Jaime Hutchinson will read a children’s book about Jane Goodall. Goodall, a scientist and conservationist from England, has made it her life’s work to study chimpanzee behavior at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. In 1977, she co-founded an institute focused on wildlife research, education and conservation.
Spikol said she hasn’t decided yet if the concert and reading will be streamed on Facebook Live or YouTube, and any updates will be posted to the Harris Center’s website (harriscenter.org) and its Facebook page.
Several members of the Monadnock chapter of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby will participate in a virtual Earth Day event on April 25 hosted by the national arm of the organization.
The event, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., will feature a presentation by Katharine Hayhoe, a world-renowned climate scientist, as well as three breakout sessions on climate advocacy, organizing during the pandemic and holding respectful climate conversations, according to a news release from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
John Kondos, who co-founded the Monadnock chapter of the group in 2015, said that before the pandemic hit, members had intended to participate in the Monadnock Food Co-op’s Earth Day Festival. Their plans included giving attendees the opportunity to test drive electric vehicles and talk to the owners of those vehicles, he said.
“This is a very different thing, but it responds to the need and the absence of stuff to do,” Kondos, who owns Home-Efficiency Resources and is a founder of the Monadnock Sustainability Network, said of the virtual Earth Day event.
He noted that anyone can participate, and more information can be found at UnitingFromHome.eventbrite.com.
In normal years, Earth Day has been a month-long celebration at Keene State College with events including campus tree tours and sustainability walking tours that are open to the public, Solar Fest and a movie night featuring an environmental-themed film followed by a panel discussion.
While the college was able to squeeze in the movie night and discussion before in-person classes were canceled for rest of the semester, the other programs have either been canceled or are being adapted for online, said Cary Gaunt, director of campus sustainability. A photo contest is also underway, encouraging students, faculty and staff to submit photos based on the theme “Finding Beauty in a Broken World,” she said. The theme is a reference to a book written by Terry Tempest Williams about the Sept. 11 attacks, she noted. Another new initiative is a social media series called Planting Seeds of Hope, which provides good-news stories and gardening tips on a weekly basis, she said. The series is posted on the Keene State College Eco Reps Facebook page.
While the plan is eventually to create an official virtual sustainability walking tour for the college’s website, COVID-19 prompted efforts to get a version of the tour posted to the sustainability office’s website before Earth Day, Gaunt said. The tour highlights the actions Keene State has taken to reach its sustainability goals in the way buildings are constructed, its recycling and reuse programs, alternative energy use and conservation, and use of compost and other organic methods in gardening and grounds maintenance, she said.
Meanwhile, Keene State’s sustainability office is transitioning to an online format what was supposed to be an in-person community presentation on Earth Day about the college’s plans to achieve its sustainability goals, she said.
Last year, the college put out a request for proposals that included an energy services contract. The goal was to find a company that could help the college achieve its energy and environmental goals, including becoming greenhouse gas neutral by 2050, and to do so with an emphasis on student engagement and academics, Gaunt said.
The college has since hired Siemens to fulfill the contract, and for the past couple of months, company representatives have been doing a detailed energy audit of the campus’ facilities, according to Gaunt. The findings of that audit were supposed to be part of the Earth Day presentation, but this will now be done via the videoconferencing platform Zoom, she said.
“It obviously won’t be interactive in the way we had initially envisioned it. We had hoped to have broad representation from faculty, staff, students and people from the city of Keene,” Gaunt said.
However, Zoom has a chat feature, and she hopes anyone who wants to weigh in during the presentation will do so that way.
Further details about the presentation will be available on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Keene State College Eco Reps, she said.
Kondos said that when Earth Day began five decades ago, it was a bad time for the environment, with mine explosions, large oil spills and rivers that were so polluted they would burn for days.
“It was spawned after a period of more and more environmental disasters. The water and air were getting foul. Pollution was just in everyone’s face,” he explained.
Now, he said, it’s sad to see many of the air and water protections that resulted from the environmental movement being rolled back in recent years, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency being gutted. He described it all as “shocking and unbelievable” — especially given what people around the world now know about climate change, which they weren’t aware of back in 1970.
“It’s astonishing that here we are 50 years later, and we’re going backward at an astonishing rate,” he said.
Meanwhile, though this Earth Day will be without its many trademark events as people stay home and practice social distancing, there is a silver lining, Spikol said. More people have been going outside, and what better way to celebrate Earth Day than that?
“At this point, we are all impacted by a global pandemic. We all have that in common and the Earth in common,” Spikol said. “It’s a good chance for us to reconnect to the Earth and realize the power it has in our lives to make us feel healthy and grounded and feel part of something.”