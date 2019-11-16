Four people were displaced in a second-alarm fire early Saturday morning on Grove Street, according to the Keene Fire Department.
Firefighters and police officers responded to 35 Grove St. a little after 1 a.m. for a report of smoke in the building, a two-story residence owned by Keene Student Rentals, the department said in a news release.
Police were the first to arrive and rescued one occupant from the second floor amid "moderate smoke conditions," the release said. EMTs assessed him on site for heat and smoke exposure.
The fire was contained to a room and hallway in the second floor and deemed under control a little after 1:30 a.m., according to the release.
The fire department estimates the building damage at $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.