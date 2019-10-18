The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a public health risk alert Wednesday for several beef products sold in New Hampshire, Vermont and other states, due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.
E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and, in the most severe cases, kidney failure, according to a news release from the department Wednesday.
The meat is being recalled by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers, Ltd., based in Ontario, Canada. In addition to New Hampshire and Vermont, the products were distributed in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
The affected items include:
10-pound cardboard box packages of bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “Devanco Foods Chicago’s Favorite” Gyros Slices (Strips) with a case code 159 19
10-pound cardboard box packages of bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef gyros labeled “Kronos Halal Gyro Strips” Halal Certified Beef Gyros Uncoocked, IQF Strips with a case code 19 159
Retail-sized (eight patties) cardboard box packages of “Ziyad Premium Quality Beef Hamburger Patties” with a case code 911541.021541
Retail-sized (eight kabobs) cardboard box packages of “Ziyad Premium Quality Uncooked Kufta Kabob” with a case code 911154.021154
8-pound cardboard box packages of bulk plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% Pure Quarter Pound Ground Beef Hamburgers” with a sell-by date of June 7, 2020
3-pound cardboard box packages of plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Shop Right 100% Pure Ground Beef Hamburgers” with a sell-by date of June 7, 2020
2-pound cardboard box packages of plastic-wrapped raw frozen ground beef patties labeled “Landis Brand 100% All Beef Patties 8 Quarter Pound Patties” with a sell-by date of June 7, 2020
Anyone who has purchased these products is urged not to eat them and should throw them away or return them to where they were purchased, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service states.