Thursday's festivities at The Colonial Theatre in Keene may have prompted people to wonder why go-go boots and tie-dye fell out of fashion, as the groovy prints and nostalgic tunes helped the crowd reminisce about a time not so long ago. On a more serious note, the second-annual Duty Calls show brought together a community to honor those who have served this country and to raise money for The Warrior Connection.
The Warrior Connection is a Brattleboro-based nonprofit organization that serves veterans and their families.
The Keene Sentinel, along with Greenwald Realty, Noyes Volkswagen, the Savings Bank of Walpole and a handful of other local businesses, organized the evening to “honor the heroes among us” and bring awareness to the struggles that veterans and their loved ones face.
The Sentinel also released a special section in Thursday's paper highlighting the contributions of local servicemen and servicewomen. It features submitted pictures with bios of veterans, as well as of military personnel on active duty.
Aaron Phillips, The Warrior Connection's executive director and a veteran of the Marines, told the audience that an average of 20 to 22 veterans die by suicide each day. He noted the horrible toll war takes on the battlefield, but reminded the roughly 400 attendees that the battle doesn’t stop there.
“Not a single person who has gone through our program has committed suicide,” said Phillips about The Warrior Connection's success. This track record, he noted, comes from hardworking volunteers and supportive communities who are willing to answer the call. The organization helps between 50 and 100 people each year.
Gina De Santis, The Sentinel’s events manager, was the show’s director for the second time. “I see Duty Calls as an important community event, which provides an opportunity to come together and show our deepest gratitude to the heroes among us, the members of our armed forces,” she said.
Last year’s event was '40s-themed, focusing on World War II and the time that surrounded it. This year, the stage was decorated in peace signs, floral prints and bright colors — taking the audience back to the '60s to remember that era and those who served in Vietnam and Korea.
Volunteers and cast members decked out in go-go boots and black and white color-block dresses paraded through the audience selling 50/50 raffle tickets. Raffle ticket sales totaled $1,000, sending the winner home with half and The Warrior Connection with the other half.
Complete with Bill Johnson as Bob Hope; Holly Faris, a professional Phyllis Diller and Marilyn Monroe impersonator; Josh Greenwald in a wig singing along with David Grist Weiner as Simon & Garfunkel; and Michelle DellaFave, who serenaded the audience through a whole decade, it was a truly far out evening.
And against the heavy backdrop of war and sacrifice, it was chalk full of moments of levity.
During her last set, DellaFave recalled her time touring with Bob Hope and The Golddiggers, and she told a story about a young, blond-haired, blue-eyed soldier who came up to her not long before he and his platoon headed into battle. Placing something in her palm, "he asked me to remember him," DellaFave said. "And I did." She opened her hand and found "three perfectly rolled joints."