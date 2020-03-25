The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District appointed a new principal Tuesday for Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School.
David Dustin, now assistant principal of the schools, will take over the position from Brett Blanchard, effective July 1. He was appointed by the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board at its March 23 meeting, according to a news release from the district.
Blanchard submitted his resignation March 9 to take a teaching position closer to family, according to his resignation letter.
Dustin, a Keene resident, was one of two finalists when Blanchard was hired in 2018. Before becoming assistant principal that summer, Dustin taught social studies for eight years, according to the release.
He has also served as Conant High School’s drama club director and president of the Jaffrey-Rindge Education Association.
“I have enjoyed and appreciated the 10 years I have served the school and district as a teacher and administrator, and through this experience I have seen first hand the dedication of our staff and the great work they do with our learners each and every day,” Dustin said in a prepared statement.