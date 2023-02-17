ALSTEAD — Next month, Alstead residents will vote on a $1.7 million operating budget and the rest of the annual town-meeting warrant.
Since Alstead follows an official-ballot format for town meeting, residents vote all proposals up or down at the polls. Voting is slated to take place Tuesday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town hall.
Here’s a look at Alstead’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,739,260, up $69,219, or 4.1 percent, from the $1,670,041 budget voters approved last year. Voters increased this year's proposal by nearly $47,000 during the town's deliberative session earlier this month in an effort to give town employees raises and pay the selectboard members their current stipends. If the article is voted down, the town’s default budget of $1,732,234 would take effect.
Big-ticket items:
* Whether to raise $255,000 to purchase a new 10-wheel dump truck, with up to $180,000 to come from the town’s highway capital reserve fund. The rest — $75,000 — would be raised through taxation. If approved, the tax impact would be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the warrant. The selectboard recommends this article.
* To see if the town will raise $418,575 to reclaim and pave Gilsum Mine Road. Up to $403,575 is slated to come from unassigned fund balance, while the remainder would be raised through taxation. If approved, the tax impact would be 7.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the warrant. The selectboard recommends this article.
Other warrant articles include:
* To see if the town will implement a new tax cap of 5 percent. This would restrict the town’s governing body from submitting a budget proposal that would increase the amount to be raised through local taxes by more than 5 percent, based on the amount of taxes raised in the previous year. Currently, Alstead has a tax cap of 3 percent. A separate warrant article asks the town to rescind that cap. Both articles need a three-fifths majority vote, and are recommended by the selectboard.
* To see if the town will raise $20,000 through taxation to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus equipment for the fire department. If approved, the tax impact would be 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The selectboard recommends this article.
Several warrant articles ask for the town to raise money for different capital reserve funds, such as for the police and fire departments and highway work. If approved, $253,000 in total would be raised through taxation.
The full warrant is available at www.alsteadnh.org.
Contested races: William Cannon, Gordon Kemp and Michael Rau are running for a single three-year term on the selectboard.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or district? Just fill out our short community input form at https://bit.ly/40U1CPy
