After decades at the helm of Monadnock Economic Development Corp., President John G. "Jack" Dugan has his sights set on retirement.
The Dublin resident, 64, will retire in May, after informing the board of directors for the nonprofit Keene-based organization of his plans a year ago, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The board has worked with a recruitment firm to find Dugan's successor in a search the release says is nearly finished.
Board Chairman George S. Hansel, who was recently sworn in as Keene's mayor, told The Sentinel this morning the replacement will be selected and announced in early March.
“Jack leaves some big shoes to fill, certainly,” he said, adding the candidate pool has been strong. Hansel said he’s confident the board will choose someone who is skilled and comfortable working in the community.
In its news release, the economic development agency also announced Chief Financial Officer Bob Elliott will also step down in the spring. Elliott, 70, has been on staff since 2010, according to MEDC. The goal is to eventually fill Elliott’s position, Hansel said, but the board wants to give the new president flexibility to “bring in their team, so to speak.”
With assets of $72 million, which includes a revolving loan fund for businesses, Monadnock Economic Development Corp. works to fuel economic and community development in the southwestern part of the state, according to information in the release and on its website.
Major projects over the years have included the Monadnock Food Co-op (and its coming expansion), the expansion of the Keene Public Library, and Keene ICE.
Among other earlier work, the organization also started FastRoads to spur the expansion and improvement of broadband in the region, developed the land off Railroad Square in Keene and the Black Brook Corporate Park and was instrumental in the construction of the new Cheshire County Courthouse in 2013.
Monadnock Economic Development Corp. is spearheading the proposed creation of an arts corridor in and around downtown Keene.
“We’re currently working on some very big projects in the area, and I’m confident that MEDC won’t miss a beat,” Dugan said in the news release.
Though Dugan and Elliott will be leaving the corporation at nearly the same time, Hansel said he’s not concerned about any disruptions. Outside consultants and vendors, such as an accountant and construction manager, will offer a smooth transition with some continuity during the leadership change.
Plus, he added, “the arts corridor already has well-established partners” that will help keep the project moving ahead.
In his retirement, the release says, Dugan may continue to help development efforts in New Hampshire, but will be focused on his family, which includes a baby granddaughter.