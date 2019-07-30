SWANZEY — It is still not clear what caused the blaze that destroyed two homes Saturday night, according to a Swanzey fire official. And in all likelihood, it won’t ever be, Fire Inspector Eric Mattson said Monday.
The extent of the destruction means the fire’s cause will likely remain undetermined, Mattson said. It is not considered suspicious.
The fire at the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park off Route 10 was called in at 9:51 p.m. Two homes on Anthony Circle were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and the fire was extending to two adjacent structures, the Swanzey Fire Department said in a news release Sunday.
Five residents from three homes were displaced, according to the department.
On Monday afternoon, one of those residents stood before a mess of charred wood and twisted metal — all that was left of his home of 13 years.
“There’s nothing salvageable,” said the man, who asked to be identified only as Mike. “It’s all burnt. I lost everything.”
He said he had about a minute and a half to escape the smoke-filled house after waking up. His two cats, Betty Lou and Peggy Sue, died in the fire.
“They were my world. I don’t care about any of this,” he said, nodding at the wreckage.
He said he buried them on a nearby hill where they used to play — “where they most liked to be.”
Mike called the community support “amazing.” His truck was filled with donated clothing and other supplies, and he said his boss had offered him time off and a place to stay. Other mobile-home co-ops contacted the Pine Grove board about donating to a fund. Meanwhile, Mike said, some of the people who drove by Sunday to look at the carnage stopped to give him cash.
Next door, Mike DiMeglio’s home was still standing, with visible damage to one exterior wall. But DiMeglio doubts it will be habitable, due to smoke and water damage. He and his wife, Joan, are living in a hotel.
“We’re thankful that we’re alive,” he said.
The blackened beams of a third house remained upright. The fire had gutted the home’s inside and destroyed most of the walls.
Two other mobile homes nearby were affected, Skantze said Monday. Firefighters put water on one just as its siding was beginning to ignite, he said, while some of the siding melted on the other, across the street.
The Pine Grove co-op board has launched a fundraising campaign for those affected by the fire, said Cheryl Martin, a park resident who’s helping the board with the campaign. A TD Bank account has been set up to receive donations, which can be made via Facebook at facebook.com/donate/1358777307624543.
The campaign is also accepting gift cards for local stores, which according to the Red Cross are more helpful than direct donations of clothing and other goods, Martin said. Gift cards can be dropped off at the park’s office or mailed to Pine Grove Mobile Home Park, 2 Eastview Drive in Swanzey, she said.
Meanwhile, the board has also been reaching out to local businesses about putting out donation jars, and a number have agreed, according to Martin.
She said the co-op is hoping to channel the huge outpouring of support — which includes numerous offers to donate and several independent GoFundMe pages — into an organized fundraising effort.
“It’s amazing the number of people that are just wanting to help,” she said.
Hinsdale resident Linda O’Melia set up one of the GoFundMe pages.
She said her father lives nearby, and the fire’s victims had all helped him in one way or another. “I wanted to do something for them to help them in their time of need,” she wrote in an email.
This article has been updated to include information about the Pine Grove co-op's fundraising efforts.