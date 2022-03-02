DUBLIN — Residents are set to vote in contested selectboard and planning board races Tuesday, March 8, at Town Hall, and then gather at Dublin Consolidated School on Saturday, March 12, for the annual town meeting.
Budget proposal: $2,327,194, up about 11 percent, from the $2,083,412 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked whether to appropriate $185,000 to chip seal town roads.
They will also be asked to spend $120,000 from the building maintenance capital reserve fund to add an office and breakroom to the highway barn.
Also on the warrant is an article to spend $45,000 on a new police cruiser, with $30,000 coming from the police cruiser capital reserve fund and $15,000 raised through taxation.
Contested races: Three candidates are running for one seat on the selectboard. Incumbent Chris Raymond will contend with Robert Sardinskas and Allan “Geoff” Pinney for the position on the selectboard, which has a three-year term.
Four candidates are running for two seats on the planning board. Incumbents Donna Garner and Allen L. Hearn are facing challenges from Donald Primrose and Kirsten Colantino for the pair of three-year terms.
Three candidates are contending for two positions as library trustees, which have three-year terms. Elizabeth Haire and Maureen J. Hulslander have been endorsed by the third candidate, John Christopher Sprauge.
Sprauge said in a letter to The Sentinel that he believed he would be running unopposed but later learned of the other two candidates and their qualifications. He said he hopes the other candidates will be elected and will appoint him as an alternate.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., on the top floor of Town Hall.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 12, at 9 a.m. at Dublin Consolidated School.