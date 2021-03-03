DUBLIN — While Dublin plans to go forward with its elections right on schedule next week, the town has postponed its 2021 business meeting until May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a look at Dublin's ballot:
Contested races: Three will vie for a single spot on the Dublin selectboard this year: Zachary J. Letourneau, John A. Morris and Susan W. Peters. The seat carries a three-year term.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dublin Town Hall, top floor.
Town meeting: The business meeting has been postponed until May 1.