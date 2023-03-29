DUBLIN — In the only zoning amendment on the ballot Tuesday, submitted by petition, residents rejected reducing the minimum lot size in the Rural District from 4 acres to 2 acres. The plan, which was not supported by the planning board, failed 272-117.
Results were not available before The Sentinel's print deadline Wednesday morning.
In the four-way race for two seats on the planning board, Don Primrose, currently an alternate, was the top vote-getter with 257 votes, followed by incumbent Caleb Niemela with 211. Out of the running for the three-year terms were Archie McIntyre, with 107 votes, and incumbent Rick MacMillan, with 90 votes.
Two planning board members have also resigned, so the planning board will be appointing two people to one-year terms on the board after the election, according to minutes from a January selectboard meeting.
Maureen Hulslander, currently serving as interim town clerk/tax collector, was elected to the position for three years by write-in, garnering 200 votes. Karen "K" Vanderbilt received 77 write-in votes for a three-year term on the budget committee.
Elected without contest: Carole Monroe, selectboard, three years; Linda Abram and Kathleen Nichols, library trustee, three years; Nancy Campbell, budget committee, three years; Loring Catlin Jr., cemetery trustee, three years; Charlie Champagne, trustee of trust funds, three years.
Dublin held its annual business meeting on March 18. Elections were postponed from March 14 due to the nor'easter.
