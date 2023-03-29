Town meeting 2023

DUBLIN — In the only zoning amendment on the ballot Tuesday, submitted by petition, residents rejected reducing the minimum lot size in the Rural District from 4 acres to 2 acres. The plan, which was not supported by the planning board, failed 272-117.

