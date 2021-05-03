DUBLIN — Voters approved nearly everything on their town meeting warrant Saturday, rejecting only a move to the official ballot form of government, Town Administrator Kate Fuller said.
Fuller said voters turned down a proposal submitted by petition to move Dublin from traditional town meeting to a SB2, or official ballot, format. The article was easily defeated in a ballot vote of 118 - 20.
A switch would have caused final decisions on spending to be made at the polls, rather than during a sit-down town meeting. Discussions and amendments to warrant articles in SB2 towns and school districts can only be made during a deliberative session held before the voting.
The only other item on the 20-article warrant not to pass called for spending $20,000 from the town recycling special revenue fund to replace four recycling storage units at the town’s transfer station. That article was withdrawn when voters approved a petitioned article to spend $110,000 to build a new recycling building at the town transfer station, which will be paid for with money from the recycling special revenue fund.
Saturday’s meeting, which was held in a drive-in format to encourage social distancing, had been postponed due to the pandemic. The meeting took place at Cricket Hill Farm on Route 101.
Also getting the green light from voters was the proposed $2,083,412 operating budget, down slightly from the $2,095,373 approved last year, and articles allocating a total of $205,000 to various town capital reserve funds and a total of $28,284 to Dublin’s expendable trust funds.
Dublin residents also chose to spend $74,609 to chip-seal town roads, paid for through the road construction capital reserve fund, and $24,000 to do groundwater mitigation work at the town library, using money in the library major repair and capital reserve fund.
Dublin will now also take on the stewardship and maintenance of the 40-acre Dublin Rotary Park on Route 101, which opened in 2011 funded by the Monadnock Rotary Club, and conduct a partial survey of the property. The article, which came with a $5,250 appropriation, was recommended by the select board but not the budget committee.
Also approved was $5,000 to support the mission of the Dublin Community Center, despite the money not being recommended by either the board or the budget committee. Voters tied at the ballot box 59-59, but Town Moderator Tim Clark cast the tie-breaker in favor of the proposal.
Residents also voted to establish an accruable expendable trust to pay out vacation time built up by employees who leave town employment — and to place $10,000, which would come from taxes, in that fund.