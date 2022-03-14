DUBLIN — Residents approved every warrant article at the annual town meeting, including a $2.3 million operating budget and funding for a highway department break room.
More than 100 people braved Saturday’s snowy forecast to gather in the Dublin Consolidated School gymnasium, ready to weigh in on more than a dozen warrant articles.
Though all articles passed without amendments, that’s not to say the Dublin crowd was a passive bunch. Several articles sparked discussion and comments during the session, which lasted just over two hours.
The meeting’s only secret ballot vote was held for a petition article asking voters to spend $5,000 for the Dublin Community Center.
May Clark, president of the center known as “The Dub Hub,” made a case to her fellow residents, describing what the center offers. She added that this year, the community center hopes to pay down its mortgage faster than required to save money in interest and get out of debt sooner.
“We believe that we provide a very important service to the town,” she said, “which benefits all of us and deserves your support.”
Neither the selectboard nor the budget committee recommended the article.
The board felt that it would be strange to recommend funding to cover more than the necessary mortgage payments, said selectboard member Carole Monroe.
Budget Committee Chairman Bill Gurney said there are several wonderful nonprofits in town and the committee encourages residents to donate to those as they please.
A few residents also said they felt the center could raise $5,000 on its own, or that a nonprofit shouldn’t rely on public funding.
But resident Richard Ober shared from his perspective as president of N.H. Charitable Foundation — an organization that manages thousands of funds to support nonprofits across the state — and said public funding is an important source of support for many nonprofits.
“The idea of public support for nonprofits is deeply ingrained in the way this state runs. Almost more than any other state in the country, the services provided by New Hampshire’s nonprofits of all kind save taxpayers millions and millions of dollars,” he said. “Virtually every nonprofit that we know of gets some of its funding from a public agency.”
Other arguments in support were more personal, detailing the impact the center has had on residents’ lives: it hosts engaging activities for when grandchildren visit, it’s a place for newcomers to make friends and learn about the town, and it’s a great place to find a new Scrabble partner, different residents said.
In the end, the article was narrowly approved, 67-58.
In a separate article, other regional nonprofits also garnered Dubliners’ support, as residents approved raising a total of $8,781 for 12 organizations, including Southwestern Community Services, Monadnock Family Services and Community Volunteer Transportation Company.
Another hot topic called for raising $120,000 — to be taken from the town building maintenance capital reserve fund — to add a 432-square-foot office and break room to the main highway department building on Cobb Meadow Road.
A couple residents expressed concerns over construction and maintenance costs, but several more spoke in favor of the article.
Donald Wright, who used to plow snow in New Ipswich, said a proper break room is crucial for road maintenance workers, particularly when big storms cause extraordinarily long work days.
“They deserve a spot that they can get out of the truck, go in, sit down, have a coffee, recharge, even take a 15-, 20-minute nap so they remain sharp — and your mailboxes stay where they need to be,” he said.
David Stone has worked for the Dublin Highway Department for many years, and said the current 8-by-13-foot breakroom just doesn’t provide enough space.
“When [you] sit down and heat up something in the microwave, you have to have a hot plate on your lap because we don’t have any table,” he said, and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.
The article ultimately passed in a voice vote.
After some discussion and a failed amendment — which proposed a roughly $180,000 reduction — the town-recommended $2,327,194 operating budget was also approved, up from the $2,083,412 budget voters approved last year. Select board members said after grants, which are included on the budget’s expense side as well as the revenue side, are removed from the 2022 budget, the increase amounts to about 4.9 percent.
Part of the budget increase can be attributed to raises for town employees and will ensure all are making at least $15 an hour, Monroe said.
Residents also OK’d using $185,000 from the unassigned fund balance to chip seal town roads.
Additionally, residents agreed to spend $335,000 for the town capital reserve funds, with $50,000 of that sum to come from the unassigned fund balance.
Voters gave the green light to purchasing a new police cruiser using $30,000 from the police cruiser capital reserve fund and raising the remaining $15,000 through taxes.
With the last article of the morning, voters agreed to change the town’s elderly tax exemption and increase the income and asset thresholds that would allow senior citizens to qualify for tax relief. The income limit was increased by $11,600 for single people and $14,000 for a married person. The asset limit was increased by $15,000 for both married and single people. The change will make it more feasible for the elderly to afford to remain in their homes, town officials said.
The session was facilitated by newly elected moderator Sterling Abram, who has served as interim moderator since Tim Clark passed away in November. Clark served as Dublin town moderator for nearly two decades.
Before diving into the day’s session of direct democracy, residents took time to recognize Clark for his contributions to the town and community — and for being just a good guy around town.
“When you needed someone to help, he was there. When you needed a calm, well-reasoned opinion, you could count on him. When you needed a bit of history, or needed a literary reference, he would know,” Selectboard Chairman Chris Raymond said. “... When he came to selectmen’s meetings to discuss town meeting, it was always a special occasion.”
The board named Clark as Dublin Citizen of the Year, and presented the award to his wife, May.