DUBLIN — The selectboard is proceeding with its plan to limit parking near Dublin Lake, despite recent opposition to those restrictions from a state advisory board, according to Chairman Chris Raymond.
At a hearing held virtually Monday, Raymond said board members will revise their proposal to ban parking on Lake Road’s shoreline shoulder but dismissed a pair of changes that the Public Water Access Advisory Board has recommended.
Dublin’s three selectboard members — Raymond, Carole Monroe and Susan Peters — drove around the road Monday afternoon to identify places on the other shoulder where they feel parking should also be banned due to driveways, fire hydrants and limited roadside space, according to Raymond.
The selectboard identified multiple such places, he said, and will add restrictions to its proposal before asking town police and fire officials as well as legal counsel to review the changes. He did not offer more details about the specific locations affected by the new rules.
Raymond told the small number of people watching the hearing that the revised ordinance would still prohibit shoreline parking as well as parking on the opposite shoulder within 22 feet of a driveway and 30 feet of an intersection.
“We didn’t find any huge objection to that part of the proposal,” he said. “... There are definitely some other spots and quirks that we need to identify and work out to hopefully try and accomplish this in one swoop.”
Raymond rebuffed the Public Water Access Advisory Board’s warning that the plan would improperly restrict access to the water, reiterating that the parking constraints are meant to ensure safe passage along Lake Road for emergency vehicles and to protect pedestrians.
“We are not, in any way, trying to prohibit recreational use of the lake,” he said.
In a May 12 letter, however, advisory board Chairman Thomas Quarles Jr. said the selectboard’s proposal to ban parking on the shoreline shoulder would violate a deed requiring Dublin Lake to be publicly accessible. Quarles wrote that the restrictions would reduce access at a boat launch on the west side of the lake, which is open to swimming and other recreation. He also said they would essentially make Brown’s Cove, a popular swimming hole on its southern edge, inaccessible because parking there is already forbidden on the other side of Lake Road.
The advisory board has requested that Dublin officials drop their plan to restrict shoreline parking near the launch, allow parking on at least one side of the road near the cove and also remove other existing parking regulations at the lake.
Raymond acknowledged Monday that the board’s plan would limit parking near Brown’s Cove, which is close to the trailhead of Mount Monadnock’s Pumpelly Trail. Parking already isn’t allowed on the opposite shoulder there, he said, because of a sharp turn in Lake Road and the potential for private driveways to be blocked.
“That’s one of a couple spots around the lake where there’s going to be no parking on either side of the lake,” he said, adding that those will be “small areas.”
Dublin will also keep a fire lane on Mauran Lane, near the boat launch, which Quarles also requested that the town remove, Raymond said.
Town attorney Matt Serge is reviewing Quarles’ letter, according to Raymond, who indicated that the advisory board may not have legal authority to enforce its guidance. (That board has no enforcement authority, Quarles told The Sentinel previously.)
Dublin Lake Preservation Committee Co-Chair June Brening also rejected the advisory board’s conclusions at the hearing Monday. Brening, who has said the parking restrictions would help prevent erosion into the lake, said the town is “not trying to privatize the lake — we are trying to preserve it.”
Monroe, the selectboard member, added that visitors to the lake would still be able to recreate in the area.
“In some cases, some people may need to walk a bit … but there will be a lot of options for parking,” she said.