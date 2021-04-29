DUBLIN — Voters will “gather” Saturday for Dublin’s annual town meeting, which was delayed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be held in person, but residents will remain in their vehicles while tuning in to the session on their radios. The meeting will kick off at 9 a.m. at Cricket Hill Farm on Route 101. Though the business portion of the meeting was postponed, residents elected new town officers on schedule back in March.
Voters will be asked if they’ll approve the town’s proposed $2,083,412 operating budget, which is down slightly from the $2,095,373 approved last year.
Residents will also be asked to allocate a total of $205,000 to various town capital reserve funds, including $90,000 to the road construction fund, and a total of $28,284 to Dublin’s expendable trust funds, including nearly $21,000 to the town buildings repair fund.
Other articles include proposals to spend $110,000 to build a new recycling building at the town transfer station, which was submitted by petition and would be covered with money from the town’s recycling special revenue fund; $24,000 to do ground water mitigation work at the town library, using money in the library major repair and capital reserve fund; and $74,609 to chip seal town roads, paid for through the road construction capital reserve fund.
Additionally, voters will be asked to establish an accruable expendable trust to fund vacation pay built up by employees who are no longer on the town’s payroll — and to place $10,000, which would come from taxes, in that fund. And they’ll consider whether to spend $15,000 from the town building maintenance capital reserve fund to repair the ramp and railing at the post office.
The full warrant can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3u0ZIvu.