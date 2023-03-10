Budget proposal: $2,469,696, up about 6.1 percent, or $142,502, from the $2,327,194 budget voters approved last year. Budget Committee Chair William Gurney said that inflation is driving the increase and that the town included a 5 percent raise for its employees in the budget proposal.
Other warrant articles include:
* To see whether the town will join the Cheshire County Community Power Plan for electricity supply for residential, business and municipal use. Under a community power program, a municipal government sources electricity for local consumers instead of a utility company. A utility would continue to maintain repairs for transmission lines and deliver electricity while the municipality would be able to pursue lower-cost and greener energy options. Several other area communities have adopted or are considering similar plans.
* To see if the town will raise $40,000 to obtain a deeded permanent right-of-way over the Dublin General Store property for driveway access to the town-owned building occupied by the post office, to be raised by taxes.
* Residents will be asked whether they will spend $335,000 to add to the town capital reserve funds, and to use $100,000 from the road construction capital reserve to chip seal town roads.
Zoning amendment: At the polls Tuesday, residents will consider whether to reduce the minimum lot size in Dublin's Rural District from 4 acres to 2 acres.
Contested races: Rick MacMillan (incumbent), Archie McIntyre, Caleb Niemela (incumbent) and Don Primrose (currently an alternate) are competing for two three-year seats on the town planning board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the top floor of town hall.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m. at the Dublin Consolidated School.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.