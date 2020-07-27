Dublin resident Augusta Petrone, a prominent local Republican, is serving as state co-chair of Steve Negron's campaign for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, the Negron campaign announced recently. The campaign also announced 20 Connecticut Valley co-chairs.
"This Fall, it is unlikely that Congresswoman Ann Kuster can overcome the challenge of Steve Negron’s energy, organization, background and great personality," Petrone said in a news release from the campaign. "Thank you for your service Annie, but you haven’t earned a 5th term.”
Along with other communities, Connecticut Valley co-chairs include residents of the local towns of Alstead, Dublin, Jaffrey, Rindge and Walpole, as well as Keene. Among them are N.H. Reps. John Hunt and John O'Day, both Rindge Republicans.
Negron, a Nashua resident and former N.H. House member, is one of four Republican candidates for the state's 2nd Congressional District seat. The others are Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concord and Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, is being challenged from within the party by Joseph Mirzoeff of Keene.
The state primary is Sept. 8.
Andrew Olding of Nashua has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
Kuster and Negron have squared off before: Negron secured the Republican nomination in September 2018 in the race for Kuster's seat but was defeated by Kuster in that November's general election.
New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District includes all of the Monadnock Region.