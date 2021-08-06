A Dublin resident has died from complications of Jamestown canyon virus (JCV), a rare disease caused by a mosquito bite, the state health department announced Friday.
As a result, the risk level for mosquito-borne illness in Dublin has been increased to "high," according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The risk level for the surrounding communities of Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough and Peterborough has been raised to "moderate."
The Dublin resident, who state officials identified only as an adult, is the first person in the Granite State known to have contracted the virus this season, the release says.
The person was hospitalized because of "worsening neurological symptoms," the release says. The individual died, with the infection considered a contributing cause.
Jamestown canyon virus is an arbovirus — a virus spread to people by the bite of an infected insect — according to the state health department's website. JCV is found throughout North America, and circulates primarily in deer and mosquitoes.
Between 2010 and 2019, the most recent data available, 225 cases were identified nationally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many illnesses caused by the virus are mild, but moderate to severe complications can occur.
While people may develop no symptoms, early symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. People can also have more serious complications, like meningitis or encephalitis.
The Dublin resident marks New Hampshire's 15th case of JCV since 2013, when the disease was first recorded in the state.
Communities under moderate or high risk levels should wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside during peak mosquito hours (dusk to dawn); wear bug spray; use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens when outdoors; and be cautious of any stagnant water, the health department's website says.
"As summer progresses into fall, the risk from mosquito-transmitted infections is expected to increase," Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said in the release. "So residents and visitors to New Hampshire should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially as people are encouraged to spend more time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic."
This article was changed to include updated data from the CDC on national case numbers.