A Dublin Republican is running for one of the two seats in Cheshire House District 9, calling for a moratorium on any new taxes to keep New Hampshire from becoming more like neighboring states.
Leo Plante — a 73-year-old who retired to Dublin four years ago after a business and teaching career in the Midwest and other parts of the country — said he is willing to fight in the Statehouse for the spirit of New Hampshire’s slogan.
“This whole ‘Live Free or Die’ motto, to a lot of people, doesn’t mean anything — but to people who are transplants here, it means a lot,” Plante said.
Cheshire House District 9 — which covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury — is currently represented by two Jaffrey Democrats, state Reps. Dick Ames and Douglas A. Ley, who is House Majority Leader.
Plante described himself as having the “zeal of a convert” when it comes to the low tax climate in New Hampshire, and has agreed to the famous pledge against sales or income taxes.
For most of his career, Plante worked in investment banking for firms such as Goldman Sachs and Citibank.
Later, he said he worked as a “professor of practices” to share his expertise with students at business schools, doing stints teaching at Kent State University in Ohio, Indiana University and the University of Richmond in Virginia.
Plante said he retired to New Hampshire because of its civil liberties and low taxes, in addition to its proximity to family in Rhode Island.
He said he and his wife, Veronica Lima, immediately took to Dublin, and helped revive the town’s Republican committee shortly after arriving.
Plante said watching state politics in the past year has been nerve-wracking, describing Republican Gov. Chris Sununu as the only backstop to policies from the Democratic-majority Legislature that he disagrees with.
And he said he hopes the Legislature will not alter the school funding formula in the aftermath of the ConVal lawsuit, in which a judge ruled that the state is not meeting its constitutional obligation to provide and fund an “adequate education.”
Instead of redrawing the formula, Plante argued that federal funding for charter schools would be a much better way to give local kids a better education.
“Education is kind of my main issue, and education reform is what I desperately want to see in this state,” he said.
Taxpayers are being charged too much per student, Plante said, and lawmakers need to find new ways to make the K-12 experience more beneficial and efficient for students.
Plante said he would push for a charter school in Dublin that would focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
As for any criticisms he may face for being new to the region, Plante said his love for the Granite State made him relocate and should be a positive for his campaign.
“Well, first of all, since we’ve been here, we really like it here ... we like New Hampshire, and we want to keep it the way it is, keep its tradition and values,” he said.
“... I don’t want it to become Vermont or Massachusetts.”