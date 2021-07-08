DUBLIN — The selectboard has formally dismissed a call from the state’s Public Water Access Advisory Board to revise new parking restrictions at Dublin Lake, saying it’s authorized to regulate the use of public roads.
Selectboard Chairman Chris Raymond told the advisory board in a June 30 letter that town officials are proceeding with plans to ban parking on the shoreline shoulder of Lake Road, which encircles most of the lake.
The state advisory board — a 20-member panel that monitors public water access issues and advises the N.H. Fish and Game Department — had warned the selectboard in May that its proposal would reduce access to the lake, including by violating a deed requiring it to be publicly accessible. Advisory board Chairman Thomas Quarles Jr. asked the selectboard in a May 12 letter to drop those plans and also remove existing parking restrictions near a boat launch on the west side of the lake.
In his response late last month, however, Raymond called those requests “unreasonable” and said visitors can still park in several areas near Dublin Lake.
“The [selectboard] understands that it has the authority to regulate the use of public roads, including Lake Road, and it believes it has exercised its authority reasonably,” he wrote.
Raymond had already rebuffed the advisory board’s demands at a previous selectboard meeting, when he also said board members would revise the parking restrictions to include some areas on the other shoulder with driveways, fire hydrants and limited roadside space.
Dublin’s three-member selectboard voted unanimously to adopt the new rules at its June 8 meeting, according to minutes from that session.
The lakeside parking ban is already in effect in some places on Lake Road, with signs in other areas not yet installed, Raymond told The Sentinel on Wednesday. Town officials are monitoring the effects of that policy as part of a one-year trial, he said.
Raymond has said the parking restrictions are needed to ensure safe passage along Lake Road for emergency vehicles and other drivers, as well as to protect pedestrians. They would also help prevent erosion into the lake, according to Dublin Lake Preservation Committee co-chair June Brening.
Local residents have complained that an influx of people hiking Mount Monadnock’s Pumpelly Trail — which has its trailhead on Lake Road — during the COVID-19 pandemic has increased traffic in the area, Raymond told The Sentinel previously.
“There were many instances when this was a significant issue,” he said in April. “… For the people that are merely driving through, it’s kind of scary.”
In his letter to the selectboard, however, Quarles said the new restrictions would further reduce access to the boat launch, which is open to swimming and other public recreation, where parking is already limited. He argued that would violate a land deed for the launch — a private gift to the town in 1961 — requiring that boat owners be able to park along nearby stretches of Lake Road and Mauran Lane, directly opposite the launch.
“Having a public access water site with no parking allowed is kind of defeating the purpose,” he told The Sentinel in May. “… We’re simply asking them to comply with the deed.”
Quarles also told the selectboard that its proposal would essentially end public access to Brown’s Cove, a popular swimming hole on the lake’s southern edge, because parking in that area is already prohibited on the other side of Lake Road.
Raymond pushed back on those claims in his June 30 response, noting that parking is still available across from the boat launch on both Lake Road and Mauran Lane — though much of the latter has been posted as a fire lane. Despite the deed for the boat launch, he said that property doesn’t include the roadway, meaning the public-access requirement “cannot control how much parking should be provided.”
Raymond also wrote that while parking near Brown’s Cove is prohibited to keep vehicles from blocking a fire hydrant and residents’ driveways, space is available “within a reasonable distance” of the area, about 100 feet away.
In an email to Dublin Town Administrator Kate Fuller last week, Quarles said he was “disappointed” the selectboard had not heeded the advisory board’s requests.
“We feel the deed by which the Town acquired the public water access site … was clear that a condition of her giving the site was [that] parking for the general public should be allowed adjacent to the site and on Mauran Road,” he said, referencing its prior owner.
Quarles told The Sentinel previously that the advisory board has no authority to enforce its requests. He was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.