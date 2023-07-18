DUBLIN — At a meeting Monday, the Dublin Selectboard approved the withdrawal of a proposal to build a gun range for police training on town-owned property. The shooting range, proposed by Dublin Police Chief Timothy Suokko, would have been built on a 75-acre property off Cobb Meadow Road using outside donations.
The dissolution of the proposal Monday didn’t signal the end of debate over the project, which many residents have vocally opposed. A special town meeting is now planned for later in the year, where amendments to the proposal could go on vote, if introduced.
A withdrawal letter written by Suokko and submitted to the selectboard on June 29 leaves the door open for future propositions.
His withdrawal letter comes after more than 160 residents attended a public hearing on June 20, where many voiced opposition to the project.
"I would like to formally withdraw my proposal as written until further research can be conducted into alternative sites that may be viewed as less impactful on current and future residents," Suokko said in his letter to the selectboard.
"I will continue to seek out and provide our Officers with the best training possible, with our limited resources, until we can find a solution for our local training needs."
At Monday’s meeting, Suokko said he had nothing to verbally add to the withdrawal letter.
Resident Allan “Geoff” Pinney, who attended Monday’s meeting, expressed deep dissatisfaction about the potential for a later proposal.
When asked by Pinney if Suokko was still pursuing the establishment of a gun range, Suokko cited the letter and said he was “withdrawing the proposal as written."
The gun range has been mired in controversy since residents first heard about it in early June.
At the public hearing June 20, opposing residents raised concerns over safety, noise, environmental damage and the need for such a facility, while supporters said it would help equip the department with proper training.
At that meeting, Suokko said the department — staffed with three full-time and three part-time officers — currently uses the Peterborough Sportsman’s Club for firearm training. The facility limits officers to stationary shooting, which Suokko said wasn't adequate enough for the department's training needs.
In response to the initial proposal, residents organized and submitted a petition to the selectboard on June 26 for a special town meeting.
According to N.H. RSA 39:3, if a petition presented to the selectboard receives over 50 signatures, the selectboard is required to hold a special town meeting to act on anything in the petition.
In the petition, Dublin residents asked for “a town vote on whether or not to allow the proposed Dublin Police Training facility and further to vote whether to prohibit the Selectboard from expending town funds for such purpose, or accepting gifts of cash or services to do the same.”
At Monday’s selectboard meeting, Chair Carole Monroe and members Susan Peters and Chris Raymond discussed how the special town meeting would proceed, considering the proposal had now been withdrawn.
According to Monroe, who said she consulted with the N.H. Municipal Association and other sources, the special meeting must be held once a petition has garnered at least 50 votes and been submitted, even if the original proposal has been withdrawn.
“We’re going to have a town meeting. It is going to be a little bit irrelevant because there’s not a proposal to talk about anymore,” Raymond said to Pinney in response to his persistent questioning about it.
The board added the special meeting would probably happen at the end of September, citing procedural steps that needed to happen and addressing logistical concerns with scheduling and finding a space.
“There are a lot … of voting residents of this town who [spend the] winter other places,” Pinney said in response to the possibility of a late-September meeting date. “We would like it sooner than later.”
After Pinney departed, the board also discussed how amendments could be introduced at the special meeting to change the meeting's focus.
At the special meeting - like any town meeting - as long as an amendment to the petition is seconded by a resident, it can be introduced and voted upon at that time.
Peters expressed concern that residents who supported the proposal might not show up, thinking the meeting would be about the withdrawn proposal.
“The notice that will go out will be the language of the petition,” Peters said, referencing the fact that public notices that will be posted to advertise the special meeting will only include the petition's language, not any amendments that emerge.
Additionally, the board discussed the need to have Matt Serge, the town’s attorney, attend the special town meeting to discuss the legality of the petition and any amendments.
Citing him, they said the petition’s aim to prevent the selectboard from expending funds or accepting gifts would not be legal, if voted on.
Town Administrator Kate Fuller said billing for the town’s attorney, estimated at 10 hours, would cost around $2,500, putting the total special meeting cost around $5,000.
At the discussion’s conclusion, Monroe told Suokko that despite the controversy, the selectboard supports the department and values the proposal.
“We would not have considered [the proposal] if we did not think it was worthwhile,” she said.
