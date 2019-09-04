BOSTON — A Dublin man was stopped Monday with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Boston Logan International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA officers detected a loaded 9mm gun with seven rounds while the bag was being screened in the X-ray machine at a security checkpoint, according to a news release from the TSA.
The release, which does not name the man, says Massachusetts State Police were called, and that people who bring guns to the security checkpoint can have criminal charges brought against them. Police say the Dublin man was not charged.
The TSA can also fine the person, and a typical first offense is $4,000, according to the agency.
Officers at Logan have stopped 13 guns from getting onto airplanes in 2019, TSA said, including one carried by a Rindge man in May. The man was carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, in his carry-on luggage, the TSA said at the time.
Guns are only allowed in checked bags if they’re packed properly and declared to the airline, according to the TSA.