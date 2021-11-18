DUBLIN — Town firefighters saved a Dooe Road home from total loss early Thursday morning, thanks in part to some quick thinking.
Bob Edick, a volunteer member of the Dublin Fire Department, was the first to respond to the 254 Dooe Road fire, shortly after midnight, according to Chief Tom Vanderbilt. Edick, who lives nearby, used a garden hose to suppress the blaze until other crews arrived, he said.
Much of the three-story residence — a single-family home with an attached apartment — was damaged heavily in the fire, according to Vanderbilt. But crews were nonetheless able to save the structure and most of the belongings there.
"Those guys did a heck of a job stopping it," he said.
Two tenants who were at home alerted local authorities to the fire, Vanderbilt said. Both evacuated and were uninjured, he said, adding that "they did everything right."
Vanderbilt said the fire scorched the house's main floor and caused water damage to a walkout basement. An upstairs loft was largely unaffected, he said, but major renovations will be needed to interior rafters.
Dublin's building inspector and the state fire marshal visited the site Thursday morning but were unable to determine a cause of the fire, according to Vanderbilt. Heavy charring on the outside of the house indicates the blaze may have started there, he said, but there is no evidence of foul play.
Fire crews from Jaffrey, Keene, Peterborough and Rindge also responded to the incident after Dublin's department quickly raised it to a second alarm, Vanderbilt said.
The American Red Cross planned to get in contact with both tenants Thursday to address their housing situation and any other needs, he said.