DUBLIN — Voters on Tuesday elected a selectboard member in a contested race.
Susan W. Peters won the three-way contest, earning 240 votes to Zachary J. Letourneau's 145 and John A. Morris' 15. Her term will be three years.
Elected without contest were Julie Rizzo for a three-year term as library trustee; William B. Gurney for a two-year term as library trustee; Gurney and Judith A. Knapp for three-year terms on the budget committee; Brian Barden for a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Steven Baldwin and Bruce Simpson for three-year terms on the planning board; and James Cross McLean for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds.
Of the town's 1,172 registered voters, 405, or 34.6 percent, cast ballots. The election was held at the town hall.
Dublin's town meeting is scheduled for May 1.