After a contentious lead-up to Tuesday’s town elections, Dublin’s town clerk/tax collector has secured another term, fending off a write-in campaign from the town’s former assistant administrator.
Town Clerk/Tax Collector Jeannine Dunne won 403 to 140 over Tosha Desmarais, who resigned as assistant administrator within the last few weeks.
The vote follows a heated selectboard meeting on Monday, when residents confronted the selectboard about comments Town Administrator Sherry Miller, Desmarais’ mother, made in a March 4 article in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Miller also recently announced her resignation, which goes into effect March 26.
In a statement Miller emailed to The Sentinel Tuesday, she alleged that Dunne’s conduct had created a sense of “hostility” within Town Hall. While she didn’t explain the nature of the issue, she said more than one town employee has left their job because of the work environment. She said she decided to quit upon learning that Dunne planned to seek re-election.
“I had to make the hardest decision that I’ve had to make in a very long time, and that is to leave a job that I truly love, as I can’t endure the hostility and defamation of my character for another three years,” Miller wrote. “Because the town clerk/tax collector does not communicate with the selectmen’s office and is vocal about not liking town officials and goes out of her way to make things difficult, it makes me doing my job difficult.”
During Monday’s meeting, town residents called on the selectboard to explain what caused the issues between the clerk’s office and the administrator’s office.
Selectboard Chairman Dale Gabel acknowledged the “tensions in Town Hall,” but declined to say more, citing legal constraints.
Both Miller and Desmarais “cited some conditions here in Town Hall that involve an elected official and the town administrator,” Gabel said. “Since it is a public employee matter, I’m not going to go into much detail. I’m also not going to opine on the town clerk/tax collector, who is an elected official.”
When a resident asked how the town planned to address the situation, Gabel said selectmen have consulted the town’s attorney, but said he could not discuss what came of those discussions.
A number of residents expressed concern that a mother and daughter had been working in the same office. One asked to hear the town’s nepotism policy, but the selectboard was not immediately able to locate such a policy. Gabel read the town’s hiring policy, which establishes that the selectmen, not department heads, have hiring and firing power.
Gabel said Miller and Desmarais’ situation isn’t unique. In such a small community, he said, not too many people apply for job openings.
“There are other offices in town where we do have relatives working together; it’s not that uncommon,” he said. “I know of two right now and I believe there was one in the past.”
There were were two other candidates who applied for the assistant administrator job before Desmarais was hired, but Gabel said both turned it down because the position didn’t come with benefits. Desmarais was the only candidate both qualified for the job and willing to take it, he said.
The Sentinel reached out to Dunne during her evening office hours Monday, but she did not immediately respond.
Desmarais told the Ledger-Transcript that her mother’s resignation played a part in her decision to launch a write-in campaign against Dunne.
In the only other contested race Tuesday, Carole Monroe won a three-year term on the selectboard, beating Allan “Jeff” Pinney 380 to 159.
Elected without opposition were: Sarah Sangermano for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (510), Nancy Good Cayford and Suzan Gillette for three-year terms as library trustees (459 and 448, respectively), Nancy Campbell and Karen Eng Vanderbilt for three-year terms on the budget committee (478 and 445, respectively), Loring Catlin Jr. for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (501), Frederick MacMillan and Caleb Niemela for three-year terms on the planning board (429 and 466, respectively) and Charles Champagne for a three-year term as trustee of trust funds (490).
Dublin voters also approved three amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance.
The first requires a conditional use permit for transient housing, defined as short-term rentals that cater to residents staying for two weeks or less, where the operator does not live on the premises. The second creates a process that the planning board can use to issue conditional use permits.
The final amendment eliminates inconsistencies in the town’s wetland regulations and make clear that the conservation commission will have an opportunity to offer input to the planning board when a request for a waiver from the town’s 100-foot wetland buffer is under consideration.
Dublin will hold its town meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Dublin Consolidated School.