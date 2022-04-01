DUBLIN — Every summer for over a decade, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ross Reynolds would leave his home in Leominster, Mass., for Camp Wanocksett, first as a participant with his Boy Scout troop, and later as a counselor at the Dublin summer camp.
The Boy Scout camp sits on the shore of Thorndike Pond and appears to be the dictionary-definition kind of New England summer camp, with an archery range, fire pits and climbing wall, all set beneath a thick canopy of trees.
And now, for those who spent many summers attending and working at the camp, it’s a space of living memory for a fallen friend. Reynolds, 27, was one of four service members killed in a NATO training exercise in Norway on March 18, when the crew’s Osprey aircraft crashed, according to media reports.
When Reynolds first began going to the camp as a boy, he would stay only briefly, enjoying a week at Camp Wanocksett with his Boy Scout troop. But as he got older, he dedicated more time to the camp, spending entire summers there on staff and developing lifelong friendships with those who warmly remember him.
Camp Director Danny Megan, who has worked at Camp Wanocksett for 31 years, is one of those people. Reynolds started attending Camp Wanocksett as a scout before joining the staff as a counselor in training in 2009, Megan said. He watched Reynolds grow from camper, to counselor-in-training, to counselor, to aquatics staff and finally assistant aquatics director.
On any given day, Reynolds would work with upwards of 150 campers on the water, Megan said. He would sweep across Thorndike Pond on a motorboat, with a water skier or tube in tow. He taught swim lessons and oversaw sailing and rowing activities. Just last summer, when he was home on leave, Reynolds returned to the camp to volunteer.
The roughly 2,000-acre camp brought together Chris Leonard, Ryan Pescaro, Zachary Algarin and Brendan Megan, who shared memories of their time working at Wanocksett alongside Reynolds in a group interview on Thursday.
The friends love the camp, they said, calling it an escape from reality, where every year campers and staff alike pick up right where they left off. But one of the things they love most about Wanocksett is its ability to connect people who might not otherwise have met — including them with Ross.
“He was the kind of friend who was always down to do whatever, no stress,” Algarin, of Westminster, Mass. said, recalling fond memories of kicking back in a cabin with Reynolds and their easy conversations.
Leonard, of Athol, Mass., said Reyolds did everything joyfully in a way that was infectious to others.
“Campers and kids and staff just kind of gravitated towards him in that way just because he had such a positive personality,” Leonard said.
Megan’s nephew, Brendan Megan, of Hooksett and Ryan Pescaro of Westminster, Mass., both worked alongside Reynolds on the Thorndike Pond waterfront. On Thursday, they recalled how much campers enjoyed being around him, and how much Reynolds enjoyed the campers. He was often tasked with teaching kids how to water ski — not an easy feat, Brendan noted, but one that Reynolds did with a cool patience, always beaming when his campers earned their water-skiing merit badges.
That was one of Reynolds’s defining qualities, Megan said. He was always ready to help anyone, from Boy Scouts on the pond to his fellow Marines in the field.
Reynolds joined the Marine Corps in 2017 and served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. He was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina, and his accolades include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
Through all those years, Danny Megan said his family became close with Reynolds, who was always kind to Megan’s kids, Mary Kate and Paul.
Megan said he remembers when Reynolds, at age 16 or 17, first began talking about joining the Marines or becoming a pilot.
When he first heard the news about the Osprey going down, Megan said he had a sick feeling. He reached out to a friend of Reynolds’, who told him Reynolds was missing. Megan later learned from Reynolds’ family that he had died.
Reynolds’ crew was on a training mission and was scheduled to arrive in the Norwegian city of Bodø at 6 p.m. on March 18, but crashed south of their destination, according to Norwegian armed forces.
The Marine Corps assisted with the Norwegian-led recovery effort, and the crash was being investigated, according to a March 21 news release from the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
In the time since Reynolds died, Brendan Megan, Pescaro, Algarin and Leonard have met up at Camp Wanocksett, to reflect and remember their friend.
Danny Megan, the camp director, said he plans to honor Reyonlds this summer, perhaps with a memorial marker on the landscape or a ceremony, and plans to do something special during the week that Reynolds’ scout troop is at Wanocksett.
“The camp will discuss how to properly honor his time and service,” Megan said “He was definitely a valued member of Wanocksett.”