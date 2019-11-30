A Gilsum man accused of selling fentanyl two years ago was among those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court in recent weeks.
Fischer M. Jackson, 24, pleaded guilty this month to three counts of sale of a controlled drug and one count of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.
According to the charges, Jackson sold fentanyl to someone cooperating with police on three occasions in November 2017. On Nov. 14 of that year, he possessed more than 5 grams of the drug. The charges say the sales occurred in Cheshire County but do not further specify the location.
Jackson was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay a combined $1,302 in fines and penalties, in addition to paying N.H. State Police $160 in restitution. He was also sentenced to 5 to 10 years in N.H. State Prison, all suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior. The sentence would be consecutive to his jail sentence if ever imposed.
Jackson was ordered to engage in substance-misuse treatment and counseling as a condition of his sentence.
Others recently sentenced include:
Cale J. Dicey, 25, of Troy, pleaded guilty to felony theft by deception. According to the charge, Dicey withdrew cash from ATMs and bought merchandise at two area convenience stores using someone else’s debit card in March. Dicey had two prior theft convictions, both from 2018, making the charge a felony.
He also admitted to violating his probation on a prior forgery conviction by stealing the money in March and using fentanyl in May.
Dicey was sentenced to six months in jail, all deferred for six months. Before the six months expire, Dicey can seek to convince a judge that the sentence should not be imposed. He was also sentenced to nine to 18 months in N.H. State Prison, suspended until June 1, 2024, on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay $548 in restitution to Service Credit Union; perform 26 hours of community service; and participate in the county’s behavioral health court program.
Joseph P. Nikiforakis, 23, of Swanzey, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft by unauthorized taking. The charge was reduced from a felony as part of a plea agreement. Nikiforakis stole four iPhones belonging to U.S. Cellular and/or Verizon Wireless between July and September 2018, according to the charge, which says the theft occurred in Keene but does not describe how it was carried out.
Nikiforakis was sentenced to one year in jail, deferred for one year. Before the deferral period expires, he can seek to convince a judge that the sentence should not be imposed. He was ordered to make restitution of up to $4,989. Sentencing documents do not say who is to receive the restitution payment.
Philip P. Rondeau, 42, of Westmoreland, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a controlled drug. All are felonies. He also admitted to violating his probation on a 2009 forgery charge.
The charges state that on July 22 in Keene, Rondeau received or possessed “a banjo, a black leather computer bag, a pair of Sony headphones, a medium size grey New England Patriots sweatshirt, a white and plaid cooler and three credit cards” that had been stolen. Rondeau had two prior theft-related convictions, making that charge a felony. He possessed fentanyl and meth on the same day. The probation violation relates to his drug use and possession that day, according to court documents.
On the probation violation, Rondeau was sentenced to nine days in jail, which he has already served awaiting the resolution of his case, and a jail sentence of close to six months, suspended for six months on condition of good behavior. On the other charges, he was sentenced to two additional suspended sentences: 1½ to 3 years in N.H. State Prison, suspended for five years, and one year in jail, suspended for three years. The suspended sentences would be consecutive to one another if ever imposed. He was also sentenced to two years of probation.
Prosecutors dropped two additional charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Robert M. Smith, 25, of Keene, pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the New Hampshire law requiring sex offenders to report to local law enforcement after establishing an address somewhere. Smith failed to report to Keene police after establishing an address in the city in January, according to the charge. Smith was sentenced to one year in the Cheshire County jail, all suspended for three years on condition of good behavior, and two years of probation.