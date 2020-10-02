The drug-death data announced by the state Wednesday tell what’s become a familiar story. Year by year, they chart fatal overdoses rising sharply in New Hampshire, starting in 2013, before dipping in 2018.
And while the continued decrease in fatal overdoses in Cheshire County and the state last year is cause to celebrate, local addiction experts say there is still much work to be done in combating the opioid crisis.
“On the surface this is very positive as we see the data showing a slight decrease,” Shorey Dow of Phoenix House New England said in an email. “However ... we cannot let our guards down.”
The data released by the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner offer a glimpse at the circumstances behind the 415 deaths confirmed for 2019.
They show that 288 — nearly 70 percent of those who died — were male, while the other 127 were female.
Twenty-one of the overdoses were in Cheshire County — 11 in Keene alone — ranking them as the sixth highest county and city in the state. This is one rank lower for both than in 2018.
A majority of the fatal overdoses (92 percent) statewide were accidental, 6 percent were deemed suicide, and the cause of 2 percent was undetermined.
Accidental overdoses were most common among those in their 30s, while suicides were most prevalent in those age 50 to 59.
Two of those who died accidentally from drugs were between the ages of 16 and 19.
The data also break down which drugs were used in last year’s fatal overdoses.
Of the 415 deaths documented in 2019, 372 involved opioids — 339 of them fentanyl either by itself or with another drug.
Methamphetamine was used in 52 deaths, as compared to 22 in 2018, and cocaine in 79, compared with 65 the year before. In most of these cases in both years, opioids were also in the mix.
“Death by stimulants alone is rare,” Nelson Hayden, executive director of The Doorway in Keene, explained in an email. “Therefore the increase in deaths involving cocaine and methamphetamine are likely ... in conjunction with fentanyl. This is a common practice and may be initiated by the user or mixed into the product they are purchasing.”
Alcohol was the cause of three overdose deaths in 2019, the data state, and contributed to 65 more.
A silver lining in the data is that drug deaths overall dropped about 12 percent. Cheshire County saw a 34 percent decrease.
This could be tied to a handful of factors — increased education on substance-use disorders, wider access to overdose-reversal drugs like Narcan and local- and state-led initiatives to combat the crisis, such as the hub-and-spoke Doorway referral model launched in January of 2019.
But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts worry we’ll see another spike, with more people in isolation to help slow the virus’ spread, coupled with high unemployment rates and treatment resources further limited by the pandemic.
“We need to continue to encourage communities to not turn away from this and/or forget about this issue,” Dow said. “We as providers are here to assist and help anyone where they are at, especially during these difficult times related to the pandemic.”
So far this year, 236 drug deaths had been confirmed statewide as of last month — 202 of them involving opioids — with a determination of the cause of another 55 deaths pending toxicology testing.
“We need to continue to have providers to be able to wrap our arms around the entire community,” Dow said, “to educate, support and remember that ‘recovery is possible’.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.