WESTMORELAND — Both drivers in a two-vehicle Westmoreland collision were taken to area hospitals to receive treatment for serious injuries early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Daniel Brow of N.H. State Police Troop C said Monday the two vehicles were heading in opposite directions on Route 12, where they crashed. He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A 68-year-old female victim, a resident of Keene, was transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries. Brow said he believes the driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old male from Alstead, was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
Brow said both were in serious condition when they were transported to receive treatment, but he did not have an update on their respective conditions.
Neither vehicle was carrying passengers, according to police.