SULLIVAN — No one was injured Thursday evening in a tractor trailer crash that shut down Route 9 in Sullivan for most of the night, N.H. State Police said.
The semi truck hauling salvaged vehicles was traveling west on Route 9 near the intersection of Centre Street at about 7:40 p.m., N.H. State Police Sgt. Daniel Brow said Friday. The driver, Hamlet Dubois, 31, of Watertown, N.Y., lost control of the vehicle going around a curve, and the tractor trailer tipped onto its side, Brow said.
Route 9 remained closed for at least six hours, Brow said, but reopened by early Friday morning. The truck spilled some fuel in the crash, and officials from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services responded to the scene and cleaned it up.
The crash remains under investigation, but State Police believe excessive speed contributed to the cause, Brow said. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph, he said, but several witnesses told police they believe the truck was traveling faster than that.